Helix Wireless Harnesses the Power of the Pareteum Experience Cloud™ IoT Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareteum Corporation (Nasdaq: TEUM) the rapidly growing cloud communications platform company, today announced an agreement with Helix Wireless, Inc. to utilize the Pareteum Experience Cloudᵀᴹ to provide IoT management and connectivity across their suite of services.

The extensive reach and scale of the Pareteum Experience Cloud IoT platform will enable Helix Wireless to provide IoT solutions and access to valuable data and insights in real time and in a secure and cost-effective manner. Helix will have visibility into the performance, status, and behavior of each customer using their Pareteum-powered services.

"Our offering relies on actionable information and data that is secure, reliable, and efficient," said John Squillace, CEO and President of Helix Wireless. "The Pareteum Experience Cloud enables us to intelligently manage our services and guarantee a high-caliber experience for our customers. This new vertical delivers connectivity to IoT devices and enables their rapid deployment in the market."

"The advertising sector is transforming as IoT solutions are adopted across a wider range of applications and use cases," said Pareteum Chief Sales Officer, Rob Mumby. "Helix is on the cutting edge and our Experience Cloud platform provides the flexibility and scalability required to remain at the forefront."

About Pareteum Corporation:

Millions of people and devices are connected around the world using Pareteum's Global Cloud Communications Platform, enhancing their mobile experience. Pareteum unleashes the power of applications and mobile services, bringing secure, ubiquitous, scalable, and seamlessly available voice, video, SMS/text messaging, and data, media and content enablement to our customers, making worldwide communications services easily and economically accessible to everyone. By harnessing the value of our cloud communications platform, Pareteum serves enterprises, communications service providers, early stage innovators, developers, IoT, and telecommunications infrastructure providers. Pareteum envisions a new mobile communications experience imagining what will be, and delivering now. Pareteum currently has offices in North America, South America, Spain, Bahrain, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Russia, and the Netherlands. For more information please visit: www.pareteum.com.

About Helix Wireless:

Helix Wireless, Inc. is a firm based in Colonia, New Jersey. They focus on providing low cost, highly efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IOT. With over 40 years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success consumers and Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their clients to reach their goals. John Squillace also serves as President and CEO of Helix Global, www.helixgbl.com.

