HELIXintel Appoints Greg Ross as Senior Vice President of Sales to Propel Revenue Growth Following Series A Funding Round

06 Jul, 2023, 09:05 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HELIXintel, a leading provider of cutting-edge risk management and loss control solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Ross as the company's Senior Vice President of Sales. With their Series A funding round's recent closure and accelerated growth trajectory, HELIXintel is poised to leverage Ross's expertise to drive sales expansion and establish market dominance.

Ross brings over two decades of experience in the sales and technology sectors, having held prominent leadership roles in high-growth companies like Google and HP. With an exceptional track record of cultivating strategic partnerships, scaling revenue streams, and fostering customer-centric cultures, Ross's addition to the HELIXintel team represents a significant milestone in the company's journey.

"Greg Ross's appointment as our Senior Vice President of Sales is a pivotal moment for HELIXintel," said Jon DeWald, CEO of HELIXintel. "His unparalleled expertise and proven ability to drive revenue growth align perfectly with our company's vision and strategic objectives. Greg will be crucial in expanding our customer base, driving sales initiatives, and solidifying HELIXintel as the go-to solutions provider for insurers."

HELIXintel recently closed a Series A funding round, led by National Grid Partners, to fuel their expansion plans and accelerate product development. With a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions, the company is revolutionizing how insurers predict risks and prevent losses, leveraging data to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge.

"I am thrilled to join HELIXintel at this exciting phase of their journey," said Ross. "The company's commitment to innovation and vision for transforming the insurance industry landscape is awe-inspiring. I look forward to leading the sales team, driving revenue growth, and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

As the Senior Vice President of Sales, Ross will spearhead HELIXintel's sales strategies, focusing on strengthening existing customer relationships and forging new partnerships across industries. With his strong leadership skills and deep industry knowledge, Ross will empower the sales team to expand market reach and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

About HELIXintel:

HELIXintel is a premier provider of cutting-edge risk management and loss control products. The comprehensive platform offers a wide range of tools and data intelligence solutions, empowering insurers and their clients to extract valuable insights and take decisive action. By leveraging HELIXintel's innovative technology, organizations can confidently make data-driven decisions, mitigate risks, prevent losses, and drive impactful change. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, HELIXintel is a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of risk management and maximizing operational efficiency.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tia Dabney, [email protected].

SOURCE HELIXintel

