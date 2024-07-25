HelixIntel Transforms Property Management with New Mobile CMMS App

Revolutionizing Property, Maintenance, and Risk Management for users with On-the-Go Solutions

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HelixIntel, a leading provider of Property, Maintenance, and Risk Management solutions, has recently introduced a mobile app for its state-of-the-art Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), PropertyOS™.

This mobile experience brings the power of PropertyOS™ directly to users' palms, enhancing operational efficiency, risk management, and loss mitigation across various properties. Valuable user feedback led to the development of standalone apps for both Android and iOS, delivering an enriched mobile experience with additional functionality tailored to users' needs.

Key Features of the PropertyOS™ Mobile App:

Work Order Management: Seamlessly create, assign, and track work orders from anywhere, ensuring timely completion of maintenance tasks and reducing downtime.

"We are thrilled to enhance the capabilities of PropertyOS™ on mobile devices," said Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel. "Our mobile app is intended for users who need efficient and effective tools to manage their properties on the go. By leveraging customer insight, we have enhanced the ability to proactively manage risks, streamline operations, and ultimately reduce costs and improve safety for our clients via our mobile capabilities."

The new mobile app for PropertyOS™ offers additional significant benefits for property managers. It integrates HelixIntel's Predict and Prevent Engine™, providing detailed risk profiles to portfolio managers. This empowers property managers to proactively implement risk mitigation strategies for their facilities.

Additionally, the app swiftly addresses potential losses, minimizing their financial impact on properties. With mobile access that transcends geographical limitations, managers can efficiently handle tasks whether they're on-site or remote.

