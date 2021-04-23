Helixmith Announces Poster Presentations at the 2021 American Academy of Pain Medicine Meeting Tweet this

Presenter: Jack Kessler, MD, Professor of Neurology (Comprehensive Neurology), Pharmacology, and Stem Cell Biology, Northwestern School of Medicine

Link to poster: https://regain1a.com/extranet/Kessler_Abstract_AAPMConferencePoster.pdf

Title: Hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) promotes regeneration of damaged peripheral nerves by directly interacting with sensory neurons and Schwann cells: Implication for developing novel treatment methods for peripheral neuropathy

Presenter: Sung-Soo Park, Director, Research and Development, Helixmith

Link to poster: https://regain1a.com/extranet/Sung_Abstract_AAPMConferencePoster.pdf

Title: Gabapentin, a calcium channel inhibitor, inhibits nerve regeneration process induced by hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) in in vivo and in vitro: Implication for the use of gabapentinoids as analgesics for peripheral neuropathy

Presenter: Wonwoo Lee, Director, Research and Development, Helixmith

Link to poster: https://regain1a.com/extranet/WonwooLee_Abstract_AAPMConferencePoster.pdf

All of our presenters will be available to answer questions on our posters during the conference. Please visit 2021-annual-meeting – American Academy of Pain Medicine for full information including registration.

About Helixmith

Helixmith is a gene therapy company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, developing new and innovative biopharmaceuticals to tackle previously untreated diseases, and is listed on KOSDAQ. The company has an extensive gene therapy pipeline, including a CAR-T program targeting several different types of solid tumors and an AAV vector program targeting neuromuscular diseases. Engensis (VM202), the most advanced pipeline candidate, is a plasmid DNA therapy being studied for DPN, diabetic foot ulcers, claudication, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, coronary artery disease, and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

SOURCE Helixmith USA Inc.

Related Links

https://www.helixmith.com/

