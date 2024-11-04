HelixVM™ Featured in Prestigious JMIR Publication, Recognized as GrowFL Award Finalist

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HelixVM™, a leading innovator in asynchronous digital health care, is proud to announce its recent feature in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), one of the most respected peer-reviewed journals in the field of digital health. In addition to the JMIR feature, HelixVM has been named a finalist for the prestigious GrowFL Award.

These milestones underscore the company's commitment to advancing virtual health care technology and improving patient care outcomes.

The JMIR publication highlights HelixVM's innovative approach, showcasing its platform's asynchronous fast-track product, deemed favorable to traditional telehealth. 90% of patients also agreed that HelixVM improves access to healthcare. The preprint feature connects HelixVM's work with a global audience of researchers and clinicians, highlighting its significance prior to full publication. The PubMed preprint can be accessed at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39418632/.

Coming off a $50,000 Grand Prize Venture Forum win in June, HelixVM's nomination as a GrowFL finalist reflects its leadership in the digital health industry, pioneering solutions that improve the health care experience for both doctors and patients. GrowFL is Florida's only organization exclusively dedicated to helping second-stage companies grow.

In response to growing demand and the need for scalable solutions, HelixVM has successfully migrated its platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This next-generation cloud-native platform for patients integrates AI and Robotic Process Automation, enhancing performance, security, and reliability. This has allowed the organization to scale significantly, with October reflecting a record milestone of servicing thousands of patients.

"We are honored to be featured in JMIR and recognized as a finalist by GrowFL," said Robert Rodriguez, Founder & CEO of HelixVM. "Our transition to AWS marks a significant step as our organization scales, providing cutting-edge solutions for patients and our business partners."

For more information, visit HelixVM.com

About HelixVM

HelixVM has developed a revolutionary, patent-pending, medical platform that leverages AI to deliver fast and seamless virtual health care for patients and providers. HelixVM patients receive same-day treatment without needing a video visit, from their phone, while using insurance.

Learn more at helixvm.com.

