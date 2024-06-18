HelixVM wins Grand Prize at Venture Forum Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HelixVM's grand prize award recognizes the virtual health platform that has grown rapidly, serving over 40,000 patients this past year. The novel platform allows patients to receive prescription refills and pharmacological authorizations without the need for a traditional telehealth visit.

Robert Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of HelixVM, said, "We are honored to be awarded the grand prize by Florida Venture Forum. I want to thank Florida Power & Light, for sponsoring the award, as well as the entire HelixVM team for their dedication and effort on this journey."

Florida Venture Forum, the state's largest support organization for venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, announced the recipients of $300,000 in awards during their 16th Annual Early Stage Venture Conference.

"We extend our congratulations to the winning Florida startups and all those who participated. Their success not only reflects their dedication and talent within the ecosystem, but also emphasizes the innovation thriving within Florida and in the emerging technology industry we have here," said Danielle Mousseau, Manager of Florida Power & Light Company's 35 Mules.

HelixVM solves the largest issue facing healthcare today – the lack of doctors to keep up with demand. Providers on the asynchronous health platform have been able to more than double their patient throughput.

With their latest round of growth, HelixVM has appointed Eric Graber, a seasoned go-to-market software sales leader, to their advisory board. Graber has spent over 25 years at technology companies such as DXC Technology, Azul Systems, and most recently as the CRO for Avantra. "I am excited to help HelixVM define sales processes, shorten sales cycles, and improve customer satisfaction. The platform is revolutionizing healthcare delivery, and I am committed to advancing this mission," said Graber.

About Florida Venture Forum

Florida Venture Forum is the largest statewide support organization for investors and entrepreneurs, helping emerging companies connect with sources of capital from across the country.

Learn more floridaventureforum.org .

About HelixVM

HelixVM has developed a patent-pending platform that leverages AI to deliver fast and seamless virtual health care for patients and providers. HelixVM patients seamlessly receive same-day treatment from their phone without needing a video visit, while using insurance.

Learn more helixvm.com

