HELLA joins eSync Alliance

The eSync Alliance is a multi-company initiative for driving Over-the-Air (OTA) update and diagnostic data solutions in the automotive electronics sector. It is based around eSync, a platform of cloud and embedded software that provides a secure data pipeline between the cloud and electronic end devices installed in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air and can collect real-time diagnostics and telematics data from end devices in the vehicle.

The eSync system helps to avoid increasingly costly and inconvenient vehicle recalls, with software recalls alone estimated to have cost $3 billion in the USA in 2016. It also provides new opportunities for carmakers to enhance vehicle software and features on vehicles in the field.

Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance, said, "HELLA is an innovator in lighting technology and electronics for the automotive sector. I'm delighted to welcome them to the eSync Alliance. Their expertise will help us develop new solutions and business models for the industry."

Dr Rainer Holve, Head of Digital Innovation at HELLA, said, "By joining the eSync Alliance, HELLA can be at the heart of innovation in OTA technology, working together with other leading vendors to create new solutions."

At the recent CES 2018 exhibition in Las Vegas, HELLA and Excelfore showcased how the eSync system could be used to provide sophisticated diagnostics, with deep-reaching analytics going far beyond just reading pre-defined error codes. The eSync system was used to push diagnostic software to individual HELLA automotive body control modules, and to extract a variety of data. The system was also used to install new premium features in HELLA's advanced High Definition headlamp systems, enabling new opportunities for OEMs to provide custom features for consumers.

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over the air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies will benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync™ platform of cloud and embedded components, originally developed by Excelfore, for providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. www.esyncalliance.org

About HELLA

HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with more than 40,000 employees at over 125 locations in some 35 countries. The HELLA Group develops and manufactures products for lighting technology and electronics for the automotive industry and also has one of the largest retail organizations for automotive parts, accessories, diagnostics, and services within Europe. With more than 7,000 people working in research and development, HELLA is one of the most important innovation drivers on the market. Furthermore, with sales of € 6.6 billion in the fiscal year of 2016/2017, the HELLA Group is one of the top 40 automotive parts suppliers in the world and one of the 100 largest German industrial companies. www.hella.com

