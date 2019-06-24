HELLA opens new U.S. headquarters and technical center

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The lighting and electronics expert HELLA recently opened its new regional headquarters in Northville, Michigan. Replacing its previous U.S. headquarters in Plymouth Township, which was home to its operations for more than 20 years, the vibrant new space also replaces two local satellite offices, consolidating operations under one roof.

The modernized, bi-level facility is nearly 115,000 square-feet and boasts a modern accredited in-house test lab that will be ISO 17025 certified and capable to perform EMC, vibration, and environmental validation testing. The facility also will house a Lighting Tunnel equipped with a customized goniophotometer providing industry-leading measurement technology, which will be certified to IATF 16949 and ISO/IEC 17025 and will be able to support product development as well as validation testing.

"The opening of our state-of-the-art new headquarters further validates our commitment to the North American market and opens the doors for endless opportunities in the future," said Steve Lietaert, President of HELLA Corporate Center USA. "With an open layout and ideal location, it gives us the space, connectivity and resources we need to optimize efficiencies and expand our reach in the region."

HELLA's new facility features a collaborative and flexible, open-concept work environment with modern office equipment, along with a myriad of focus rooms and meeting spaces to meet the needs of all employees and customers. Accentuated with unique lighting fixtures and surrounded by natural light, the space also houses a fitness center and Plum Market cafeteria, among other amenities.

At the new U.S. headquarters, HELLA is developing electronics products and lighting technology solutions. The location also houses central functions, such as Purchasing, Sales, Information Management as well as Finance and Controlling for the North America region. HELLA currently has more than 350 employees at the new Northville location, and a total of around 800 employees in the United States.

HELLA partnered with REDICO, a Michigan-based developer, Biddison Architecture + Design and Amson Development to complete the project, which officially broke ground in November 2017.

HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with more than 40,000 employees at over 125 locations in some 35 countries. The HELLA Group develops and manufactures products for lighting technology and electronics for the automotive industry and also has one of the largest retail organizations for automotive parts, accessories, diagnostics, and services within Europe. With more than 7,000 people working in research and development, HELLA is one of the most important innovation drivers on the market. Furthermore, with sales of € 7.1 billion in the fiscal year of 2017/2018, the HELLA Group is one of the top 40 automotive parts suppliers in the world and one of the 100 largest German industrial companies.

