Hellas Flying High With Dragons Over New $8.7M Carroll ISD Contract

Carroll Assistant Superintendent Matt Miller said, "Hellas installed the turf at Dragon Stadium, our indoor practice facility, and most recently at the baseball and softball fields. They have always treated us good. They have great customer service, great quality, competitive prices, and can complete projects in short timelines."

Hellas Construction is known for being able to complete projects in timelines others find impossible. Schools and universities nationwide, even NFL football teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins use Hellas for its customer service, quality, and timely delivery.

At the beginning of this year Carroll ISD had a short window of time to get the baseball and softball fields renovated. Hellas delivered. The Dragons were able to play a majority of their games on their new Hellas Matrix® Helix Turf. The season was a success with both the softball and baseball teams making it to the playoffs.

"We looked at other companies, but when considering product and quality, along with our great experience with Hellas, it made sense to go with Hellas again. Being a former baseball coach, I knew what we wanted out of a field. They allowed us to customize the baseball and softball fields to our specifications. They have really taken care of us and I would absolutely recommend them to others," Miller said.

Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States, specializing in general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com

Carroll ISD is located in Southlake, Texas, in Tarrant & Denton County.

Dallas Cowboys headquartered at The Star in Frisco, TX, part of the NFL's NFC East. dallascowboys.com

Houston Texans headquartered in Houston, TX at NRG Stadium, part of the NFL's AFC South. houstontexans.com.

Miami Dolphins headquartered in Davie, FL., part of the NFL's AFC East. miamidolphins.com

Jacksonville Jaguars headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, part of the NFL's AFC South. jaguars.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hellas-flying-high-with-dragons-over-new-8-7m-carroll-isd-contract-300658374.html

