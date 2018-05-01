Hellas Gets The Big Ones…$7.7M In Track Projects With Arlington ISD

AISD Executive Director of Plant Services Kelly Horn said, "There's a trust and a reputation that Hellas has earned that gives the district confidence that we will get a great product with a company that will stand behind it, no matter what. We have worked with Hellas in the past and they have always done a great job for us. Every time the district calls, they are there ready to help. They always offer tremendous support and take care of even the simplest requests. They have fantastic customer service."

Bailey, Barnett, Gunn, Boles, Nichols, Shackelford, and Young junior high schools will all have their fields regraded and repositioned, then the track systems will be added. Carter Junior High will also have its field regraded and repositioned without the added track, while Workman will have it's existing eight-lane track renovated.

"We are doing this for the kids, to build more interest in sports and offer them a more competitive experience before they enter high school," Horn said.

Having tracks at each school will allow for practices to be held at each campus instead of having to bus the kids to the high schools, saving time and transportation costs.

"It will be much easier for the kids and much more beneficial to have the facilities at their home campuses," Horn said. "It gives me great satisfaction knowing that we are making a difference in the lives of our students."

About Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States. While specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and synthetic surfaces, Hellas also champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. Hellas Construction is the Official Turf Provider of the Dallas Cowboys, the Preferred Turf Provider of the Houston Texans, the exclusive turf provider for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Official Partner of the Miami Dolphins. To learn more about Hellas Construction, visit hellasconstruction.com.

About Arlington ISD - The Arlington ISD is a public school district in North Texas serving 62,000 students. The boundaries encompass most of the city of Arlington, Dalworthington Gardens, Pantego, and sections of Grand Prairie. The mission of the Arlington Independent School District is to empower and engage all students to be contributing, responsible citizens striving for their maximum potential through relevant, innovative and rigorous learning experiences. Visit aisd.net.

