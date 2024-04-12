Hellas Hosts a HUB Meet and Greet for Austin ISD 2022 Bond Package

"At Hellas, we believe in the power of economic empowerment to drive positive change in our communities," said Reed Seaton, CEO of Hellas. Post this

The event, held at Hellas HQ brought together representatives from a diverse group of local entrepreneurs and business owners in the Austin area. Through a series of one-on-one strategic sessions, attendees had the opportunity to learn about the 2022 Austin ISD Bond Package. Hellas is actively developing a local partnership network of Historically Underutilized Businesses to pursue the construction of athletic facilities across the district.

"At Hellas, we believe in the power of economic empowerment to drive positive change in our communities," said Reed Seaton, CEO of Hellas. "Hellas is deeply committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of its business operations. By supporting local disadvantaged and historically underutilized businesses, we are not only fostering economic inclusion but also creating pathways for long-term success and engagement in the development of safer athletic facilities for our kids, many of which attend these schools."

Hellas invites HUBs specializing in various construction and related services to participate in this initiative. The projects covered under this initiative include multiple school projects spanning across the Austin Area. These projects encompass a wide range of construction needs, including, but not limited to, excavation, asphalt paving, haul-off trucking, electrical, erosion control and more.

Partnership opportunities for HUBs include subcontracting, joint ventures, and supplier relationships. Hellas is committed to providing support and resources to help HUBs navigate the procurement process and maximize their involvement in these projects.

Interested HUBs are encouraged to contact Knute O'Donnell at [email protected] for more information on how to participate in this initiative. Hellas looks forward to building meaningful partnerships with HUBs and making a positive impact on communities through these school bond projects.

Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest sports vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles. Hellas has multiple offices located around the world. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf solutions, please visit Hellas.com.

Contact: Knute O'Donnell

Business Development Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas Construction, Inc.