HELLAS INSTALLS MATRIX HELIX TURF & CUSHDRAIN AT #1 GEORGIA BULLDOGS' PAYNE INDOOR ATHLETIC FACILITY

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Georgia recently unveiled a new monofilament turf system at the Payne Indoor Athletic Facility. Manufactured and installed by Hellas, Matrix Helix® monofilament turf systems are specially designed to withstand the rigors of intense football training, offering superior durability, resiliency, and stable footing to create a safe and predictable playing surface for athletes.

The Helix Technology in this 120-yard Matrix Helix synthetic turf field consists of curled monofilament fibers that securely hold the infill in place, mitigating any concerns of migration and splash-out.

Additionally, Hellas crews have incorporated the Cushdrain® shock pad into the installation. This elastic layer, expertly paved over a laser-graded drainstone foundation, ensures a level playing surface that maintains its integrity through multiple life cycles, while significantly reducing the risk of athlete injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.

"Georgia is an elite college football program," says Ryne Drummonds, Vice President of Business Development for the Southeast Region. "In 2024 the school decided to further invest in their teams' success as Hellas installed the Matrix Helix Turf System at the Payne Indoor Athletic Facility. We are proud to have been selected to be a part of the future success of these great Georgia teams."

The Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, named after UGA All-star football player Billy Payne and his late father Porter Payne, a former Bulldog letterman, is fondly known as the "House of Payne." Situated at the Woodruff Practice Fields and connected to Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens, the facility is an integral part of the football program.

Hellas' Matrix Helix turf can be found in multiple NCAA stadiums including Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington, Baylor's McLane Stadium in Waco, and Texas Tech's AT&T Jones Stadium in Lubbock. Several NFL Stadiums such as Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, NRG Stadium in Houston, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, also feature the Matrix Helix turf system for college football games.

Though their school record 29 game winning streak was snapped in last year's SEC Championship Game by Alabama, Georgia beat Clemson 34-3 in week one and currently holds the unanimous number one ranking in national college football polls. Georgia kicks off their home opener Saturday September 7th at Sanford Stadium in Athens. With four national championships (1942, 1980, 2021, 2022) and 16 Conference titles, the Bulldogs have a rich college football history earning 62 bowl game appearances and producing two Heisman Trophy winners. Head Coach Kirby Smart has achieved a remarkable 95-16 (56-9 in the SEC) record since 2016, winning three SEC Coach of the Year titles and the last two national championships for Georgia football.

About Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor in America, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. With in-house product manufacturing capabilities and ownership of heavy construction equipment, Hellas provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. Beyond numerous K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has built NFL practice or game day fields for teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders. For more information, please visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About The University of Georgia – (UGA or Georgia) is a public land-grant research university with its main campus in Athens, Georgia. Being one of the oldest public universities in the United States, UGA was chartered in 1785. Apart from the main campuses in Athens, which include 470 buildings, the university also has two smaller campuses located in Tifton and Griffin. Additionally, UGA has two satellite campuses in Atlanta and Lawrenceville. In total, the university spans 41,539 acres across 30 counties in Georgia. For more information, please visit GeorgiaDawgs.com.

