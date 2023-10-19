HELLAS INSTALLS MULTIPLE MATRIX HELIX FIELDS IN THE VALLEY OF THE SUN AND IS NAMED THE OFFICIAL TURF PROVIDER OF THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

News provided by

Hellas

19 Oct, 2023, 13:02 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selected as the Official Turf Partner of the Arizona Cardinals, Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® turf practice field at State Farm Stadium and at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe. As temperatures leading up to the start of the 2023 season reached record highs for a record number of days in the Phoenix area, the new practice fields were immediately put to use.

Continue Reading
Selected as the Official Turf Partner of the Arizona Cardinals, Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® turf at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Arizona. Matrix Helix is currently being used by 12 NFL teams for their practice or playing fields.
Selected as the Official Turf Partner of the Arizona Cardinals, Hellas installed a Matrix Helix® turf at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Arizona. Matrix Helix is currently being used by 12 NFL teams for their practice or playing fields.
Hellas installed a 40-yard Matrix Helix® SoftTop® practice field for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals use this extra field for indoor training camp and special practices during the 2023 football season.
Hellas installed a 40-yard Matrix Helix® SoftTop® practice field for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals use this extra field for indoor training camp and special practices during the 2023 football season.

Following Super Bowl LVII, which was hosted at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals began examining options to provide a safer and more predictable playing surface. The Matrix Helix turf selected for the two practice fields is made with monofilament fibers with Shape Memory Technology that allows the turf to maintain its shape and secures infill, even under heavy usage.

"We are excited to partner with Hellas and about their Matrix Helix turf installed at our Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe and the practice field for training camp at State Farm Stadium," said Andy Levy, the Arizona Cardinals Director of Turf. "We've seen the multi-purpose facility success at AT&T Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and NRG Stadium. Matrix Helix turf is truly the best option for our players and fans moving forward."

As a multi-purpose facility, the additional SoftTop® Matrix Helix turf system installed by Hellas at State Farm Stadium was used by the Cardinals during training camp. In addition to being home to the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium also hosts the NCAA Fiesta Bowl, professional soccer matches, concerts, trade shows and expos, as well as the NCAA Final Four in 2024.

The next-generation Matrix SoftTop Convertible Turf System with Helix Technology has interchangeable panels that are custom-made for specific events. This allows the stadium increased flexibility while protecting the turf and offering additional options for customization.

In addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Hellas' Matrix Helix turf is also used by 11 other NFL teams for their practice or playing fields.

About Hellas - As the largest vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, Hellas specializes in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. Hellas is headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional offices located around the world. For more information, visit hellasconstruction.com.

Media Contact: Jeff Power
Hellas Director of Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Hellas

Also from this source

HOUSTON TEXANS NAME HELLAS PREFERRED TURF PARTNER FOR HOME FIELD AT NRG STADIUM FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

HOUSTON TEXANS NAME HELLAS PREFERRED TURF PARTNER FOR HOME FIELD AT NRG STADIUM FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Hellas, the nation's leading sports services company is proud to once again be the choice partner for and provider of state-of-the-art turf solutions ...
COMMUNITY RALLIES AROUND TAOS HIGH SCHOOL WITH A STUDENT-DESIGNED FIELD DEDICATED TO A COMMUNITY LEGEND

COMMUNITY RALLIES AROUND TAOS HIGH SCHOOL WITH A STUDENT-DESIGNED FIELD DEDICATED TO A COMMUNITY LEGEND

Taos High School officially revealed its brand-new football field named after the school's beloved former maintenance supervisor Loren Anaya. Used...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.