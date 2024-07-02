HELLAS INSTALLS NEW TURF & TRACK AS KEYS SUCCESS STORY CONTINUES

"We appreciate partnering with Hellas because we felt they were the best option," Justin Brown-Keys H.S. Football Coach. Post this

"Athletics and facilities are the front door of your school," remarked Steven Goss, Principal of Keys High School and District Athletic Director. The new field, named in honor of former Keys Superintendent Jerry Hood, features his name emblazoned along the left home sideline.

Keys Head Football Coach Justin Brown of Keys High School expressed his admiration for the new field design, highlighting the striking red stands with black trim and the prominent KC logo at the center of the field. Brown added, "We all love it. The kids have never had anything like this to play on. It's a big deal. The turf and track complement each other well."

The Matrix Helix turf, used by 14 NFL teams, features a superior monofilament fiber installed by Hellas. The helix-shaped curled fibers provide excellent infill stability, ensuring durability and performance. Goss emphasized, "We wanted to do what was absolutely best for our community, kids, and coaches, and that's what the Matrix Helix turf is for us."

The S200 epiQ Tracks, made from eco-friendly materials, offer a porous, paved-in-place surface known for its superior performance. Hellas' aftersales service makes it the ideal choice for running track projects.

Keys High School Boys Track Coach Paul Whitley praised the epiQ track for its softness, highlighting the sound-absorbing quality that allows the kids' steps to be near-silent. Whitley also appreciated the track's aesthetics, including the unique red exchange zones.

The kickabout turf at the elementary school, which doesn't require infill, ensures playability even after rain and offers added safety, durability, and sustainability. Coach Brown expressed excitement about the enhanced playground area.

The Keys School District utilized The Oklahoma Purchasing System (TOPS) cooperative for procurement, guaranteeing the best product at the best price and ensuring the completion of the Hellas project was on time and under budget. "We appreciate partnering with Hellas because we felt they were the best option," Brown added.

For more information on this story, visit: https://vimeo.com/963229557?share=copy or https://youtu.be/lWVkZmelf4k

About Hellas: Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is committed to delivering superior sports solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With over 20 years of industry experience, Hellas provides innovative products and services for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams. The company aims to exceed client expectations through cutting-edge technology and unmatched expertise. For more information, please visit www.hellasconstruction.com

About Keys Public Schools: Located in the unincorporated community of Park Hill, Oklahoma, serving 257 students in grades 9-12. Keys High School boasts a student-to-teacher ratio of 12 to 1 and is situated near the city of Tahlequah, close to Lake Tenkiller. For more information, please visit www.keyscougars.org

