HELLAS NAMED OFFICIAL TURF OF THE WICHITA STATE SHOCKERS

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wichita State University opens their 2024 baseball and softball seasons with Hellas as the Official Turf of the Shockers. Hellas installed Major Play® turf at Wilkins Softball Stadium in 2023 and will soon be installing turf as part of phase 1 at the team's Indoor Practice Facility.

"Partnering with Hellas has been one of the best decisions for this program. Hellas has provided turf for our game field, hitting facility, and the new indoor facility. Between the customer service and quality of product we couldn't be happier." Wichita State Head Softball Coach Kristi Bredbenner. "One of the things we strive for in everything we do at Wichita State is providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes, and the turf provided by Hellas is a major part of that." Wichita State Head Baseball Coach Brian Green

Since 2012, the Shockers softball team has secured three regular-season championships, two conference tournament titles and five NCAA regional appearances. The facility renovation will allow Wichita State to host NCAA postseason play and other national events according to Bredbenner.

In 2020 Hellas installed Major Play turf at Tyler Field at Eck Baseball Stadium. The Shockers have enjoyed the playability of the Major Play Turf System specifically designed for America's Pastime. Wichita State's baseball field also incorporates Helix Technology, enhancing the structure and strength of each turf fiber. The monofilament fibers act like muscles, allowing them to bounce back after use. Helix technology improves the turf's lifespan, making fields look better, hold infill, and eliminate fly-out. The Major Play turf installed at Wichita State softball and baseball offers high utilization, functionality, and performance throughout all seasons.

The Wichita State baseball team took two out of three in their season opening series against Little Rock and beat Iowa on the road February 25th. The Shockers welcomes Utah Tech March 1st in a home opening 3-game series. First year Wichita State Head Baseball Coach Brian Green is set to continue the Shockers' winning tradition, which includes 7 College World Series Appearances, 2 NCAA Super Regional Appearances, and a 1989 National Championship.

"One of the things we strive for in everything we do at Wichita State is providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes, and the turf provided by Hellas is a major part of that," Wichita State Head Baseball Coach Brian Green said. "The surface drains exceptionally well, handles high amounts of traffic, and gives us the look of a truly top-notch college baseball facility."

"I've witnessed firsthand the power of special partnerships in propelling success. Hellas is definitely a special partner for the success at Wichita State. The synergy between athletes, coaches, and our dedicated supporters like Hellas form the backbone for success and lead to Championships," said Brad Pittman, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Wichita State University.

The Shockers' softball team is 7-3 to start the season and already has wins against Arkansas and South Carolina. The Wichita State softball team opens the home portion of their schedule March 8th against Florida Atlantic in the American Athletic Conference season opener.

"The partnership between Hellas and Wichita State Shockers is extraordinary," says Michelle Kuhns who is the Regional Vice President of the Hellas Central Region. "The collaboration between Hellas and Wichita State Athletics allows the student/athlete to have a first-class experience in facilities and playing surfaces, which in-turn ensures those programs are forging a path to unparalleled success. I am proud to be a Shocker!"

Hellas has previously installed Matrix Helix synthetic turf at all seven high school football fields in Wichita Public Schools in 2009 and again in 2021. Kuhns was recognized by the Wichita Eagle as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Sports, highlighting her contribution to the community.

Wichita State University is a public University in the largest city in Kansas with an enrollment of over 22,000 students. The athletic teams known as the Shockers compete at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference. Wichita State fields teams in tennis, cross-country, basketball, track, golf, baseball, softball, and volleyball. goshockers.com

Wichita Public Schools is the largest school district in Kansas, educating approximately 11 percent of all public-school students in the state of Kansas. WPS serves students in 94 schools and special program locations, employing nearly 10,000 dedicated professionals. usd259.org

Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is the largest sports vertically integrated sports contractor in the United States, specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. In addition to completing hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas has also installed fields at game day or practice facilities for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and Arizona Cardinals. Fields for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are coming soon as well. Hellas has multiple offices located around the world. For more information about Hellas and its industry-leading turf solutions, please visit Hellas.com

