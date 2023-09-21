HELLAS' NEW MATRIX HELIX SYNTHETIC TURF AT POE INDOOR PRACTICE FACILITY IS A GAME CHANGER FOR CLEMSON

CLEMSON, S.C., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clemson University proudly unveiled a new monofilament turf system at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. Made and installed by Hellas, Matrix Helix® monofilament turf systems are designed to withstand the rigors of intense football training, providing an unparalleled combination of durability, resiliency, and comfort that results in a safe and predictable playing surface for athletes.

"This Hellas Matrix Helix® synthetic turf is a complete game changer for us." Dabo Swinney Clemson Head Football Coach Tweet this Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney says "Hellas' Matrix Helix® synthetic turf has been a complete game changer for us." Swinney added that Clemson appreciated the Hellas crews and all of their professionalism, while installing this same turf that can be found in 17 NFL facilities. Hellas Installs Matrix Helix® Turf and a Cushdrain® at Poe Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of Clemson University. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney joins us for a discussion about the same Matrix Helix turf the Tigers played on at AT&T Stadium in Arlington when the Tigers beat Notre Dame in the National Semifinals and went on to win their third National Championship the following week. Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® at the Poe Indoor practice facility on the campus of Clemson University. The Tigers are preparing for their matchup with Florida State in a key ACC showdown September 23, 2023.

With their new, custom-color Matrix Helix turf system, The Clemson Tigers will now be practicing on the same turf systems used by 12 NFL teams. In 2018, Clemson defeated Notre Dame in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic hosted at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and a Matrix Helix turf system installed by Hellas, which planted the seed. "This Hellas turf has been a game changer for us and a huge hit for our players," said Head Coach Dabo Swinney. "Hellas was organized, efficient, and unbelievably professional. This (Matrix Helix) turf has given us a safe practice environment and a total transformation from the previous turf that was put in here in 2012."

After the Cotton Bowl game in 2018, Clemson went on to claim their third national championship title. Leading the team on the field was quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who won Offensive MVP honors and was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. The Jaguars train on Matrix Helix synthetic turf at the Miller Electric Center, which is one of 17 NFL facilities currently using a Matrix Helix turf system.

"Our turf is like a critical piece of equipment," says Reed J. Seaton, President, and CEO of Hellas. "Like any good piece of equipment, it helps protect athletes while enhancing performance. Athletes can count on our turf to play the same day-in and day-out which lets them focus on improving their performance, not on their footing."

Hellas installed a poured-in-place e-layer known as a Cushdrain® at Poe Indoor Practice Facility providing maximum shock absorption, which leads to better Gmax ratings. The Cushdrain also facilitates field drainage below the turf surface and eliminates the need to replace the elastic layer with each turf cycle.

Clemson football has won 20 Atlantic Coast Conference titles, 3 national championships, and played in six consecutive College Football Playoff National Semifinals from 2015-20. The Tigers are known for producing competitive NFL players, including Trevor Lawrence, Brian Dawkins, Michael Dean Perry, DeAndre Hopkins, Trevor Pryce, Chester McGlockton, Jeff Bryant, Dwight Clark, Levon Kirkland, Sammy Watkins, and Travis Etienne.

Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas is a single-source provider of turf, tracks, courts, sports lighting, and sports amenities projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, 12 NFL teams play or practice on turf by Hellas including, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Arizona Cardinals. For more information visit HellasConstruction.com.

Clemson University - Founded in 1889 in Clemson, South Carolina, Clemson is a public research university known for its strong academic programs, including agriculture, engineering, and the sciences. Clemson University provides students with an exceptional education and experience. For more information visit www.clemson.edu.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Located in Duval County, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team as one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and will compete in its 29th season in 2023. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit Jaguars.com.

AT&T Stadium – Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 as the largest NFL stadium ever built. Designed by HKS Architects, AT&T Stadium is 3 million square feet and has a capacity of over 100,000 people. The stadium features signature monumental arches, an expansive retractable roof, massive glass retractable end zone doors, a distinguishing canted glass wall, and the world's largest center-hanging HD video board. For more information, visit attstadium.com.

