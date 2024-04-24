HELLAS PAVES THE WAY FOR TOPSEED PICKLEBALL INSTALLING DURABLE TPS COURT SURFACING IN TULSA

"Post tensioning concrete & TPS Court Surfacing by Hellas was the formula to maintain our customer base." TOPSEED GM James Moore Post this

Incredible numbers for a sport that is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It all starts with the court surface as Hellas poured close to 25,000 square feet of 5" thick post-tensioned concrete slabs, which included striping for 12 USAP regulated courts at TOPSEED Pickleball. Hellas also installed nearly 200 linear feet of 8" tall vinyl-coated chain link fencing, plus nets and posts for 9 indoor and 3 outdoor pickleball courts.

The TPS Court Surfacing has undergone extreme and rigorous in-house testing and research to ensure court surfacing components are of the highest quality available. The TPS Courts at TOPSEED Pickleball are made of silica sand for medium to slower ball speed and were coated in two main colors of green and blue with white trim in accordance with United States Tennis Association line specifications. The TPS 5000® Fortified Acrylic Color Coating is lined with two-inch-wide lines with tape sealer as a primer coat to ensure razor sharp edges.

Hellas crews used post tensioning below the court surface before pouring the concrete to make sure the pickleball courts were durable and would last. "We made a conscious decision to have the highest quality courts. The players are going to go where the courts are the best and the programming is the best," according to TOPSEED Pickleball General Manager James Moore. "The post tensioning concrete and TPS Court Surfacing by Hellas was the formula to maintain our customer base," added Moore.

TPS Court Surfaces are suitable for a wide variety of surfaces in addition to pickleball including tennis, futsal, and multi-sport courts. Each TPS Court Surface project is designed to each client's needs including logos, windscreens, benches, backboards, and more. "Hellas is the leader in the industry and was chosen for their quality of work," Benton said. "As we all know, the foundation for a good pickleball club is outstanding courts," Benton added.

The 12 LSI lighting sports fixtures for the three outdoor courts were braced with 8 new 20-foot lighting poles. "Each one of our court posts have been sleeved allowing for the removal of the posts and nets," according to Benton. "This allows us to host major and minor league pickleball events and the seating hey require, while removing the post and nets from the courts accommodate the crowds." Dropdown dividers between the three sets of indoor pickleball courts allows us to segregate play.

"The construction process went very smoothly," according to Benton. "We had one point of contact for the entire project with Hellas and it was delivered on time and under budget," added Benton.

For more information about TOPSEED Pickleball click on the video link below. https://vimeo.com/935934829?share=copy

About Hellas – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. With complete control over product manufacturing and the ownership and operation of heavy construction equipment, Hellas provides a comprehensive one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. Alongside hundreds of successful K-12 and collegiate sports construction projects, Hellas has installed turf at both practice and home fields for the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Houston Texans. Hellas has also installed Matrix Helix turf at SoFi Stadium, home of the LA Rams and LA Chargers, as well as Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Practice facilities for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders are among those that have also chosen Hellas to install Matrix Helix turf. For more information, please visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About TOPSEED Pickleball – Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, TOPSEED has 12 USPA regulation pickleball courts including 9 indoor and 3 outdoor courts ensuring year-round-play. There is a Pro Shop. Lessons, ladders, leagues, tournaments, and beginner instruction are also available. There is a club atmosphere with music, beer, wine, and "Grab & Go" food options also available. Go to topseedpickleball.com for details or take a tour on this link https://vimeo.com/936477853?share=copy

About USA Pickleball – Headquartered in Surprise, Arizona, USAP was established in 1984 as the world's first national pickleball organization when it was orginally formed as the United States Amateur Pickleball Association. It reorganized as the USA Pickleball Association in 2005. www.USAPickleball.org

