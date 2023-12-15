HELLAS PROVIDES TURF OF CHOICE TO HALF OF THE FINALISTS COMPETING FOR A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE AT AT&T STADIUM, HOME OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS

AT&T Stadium provides the perfect setting for an electric performance by the football teams, bands, drill teams, and cheerleaders attending the UIL State Championship. Matrix Helix monofilament turf systems, like the one at AT&T Stadium and high schools across the nation, are designed to withstand the rigors of intense football training and provide an unparalleled combination of durability, resiliency, and comfort that results in a safe and predictable playing surface for athletes.

Of the 48 teams that reached the state semifinals this year, 22 play on Matrix Helix turf at their home field. In addition, many of the games throughout the postseason were held on Hellas fields including semifinals games at The Pfield in Pflugerville, Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress, Children's Health Stadium in Prosper, Eagle Stadium in Allen, McLane Stadium in Waco, and The Star in Frisco.

"We're excited to see so many of our teams playing in championship games," says Randy Bullock, Senior VP of Sales for Hellas. "Some of these teams are long-time clients and are making repeat appearances in the finals. It's a great testament to how our turf supports excellent athletic programs."

Hellas has been the Official Turf Partner of the Dallas Cowboys since 2013. In addition to AT&T Stadium, Hellas's Matrix Helix turf can be found in 18 NFL practice and game day fields including the NFL London field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

About Hellas - Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas is a single-source provider of turf, tracks, courts, sports lighting, and sports amenities projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, Hellas provides turf to many NFL teams for their gameday and/or practice fields including, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Arizona Cardinals. For more information visit HellasConstruction.com

About AT&T Stadium - Located in Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and is the largest NFL stadium ever built. Designed by HKS Architects, AT&T Stadium is 3 million square feet and has a capacity of over 100,000 people. The stadium features signature monumental arches, an expansive retractable roof, massive glass retractable end zone doors, a distinguishing canted glass wall, and the world's largest center-hanging HD video board. For more information, visit attstadium.com

About The Dallas Cowboys – Headquartered at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Cowboys are part of the NFL's NFC East Division and play home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. For more information, visit dallascowboys.com

About the UIL – Located in Austin, Texas, the University Interscholastic League is an organization that creates rules for and administers almost all athletic, musical, and academic contests for public primary and secondary schools in Texas. It's the largest organization of its type in the world. The UIL awards 147 state championships including 102 in athletics, 24 in academics, 11 in spirit and 10 in music. For more information visit UILTexas.org

Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Director of Communications

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

SOURCE Hellas

