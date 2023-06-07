Hellas Remains SMG'S Largest Worldwide Client for Sports Surfacing Installation and Maintenance Equipment

Hellas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas, a globally recognized leader in sports surfacing, continues its two-decade partnership with SMG, the premier supplier of field and track installation and maintenance equipment. As the largest client of SMG worldwide, this alliance underscores Hellas' commitment to continually serve and expand its market share by delivering exceptional sports infrastructure solutions.

Hellas has long been at the forefront of transforming the sports facilities industry, specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of top-quality sports fields, tracks, courts, and lights. The company's unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has propelled its rapid growth and solidified its position as a trusted industry leader.

Recognizing the critical importance of superior equipment in delivering outstanding results, Hellas has strategically partnered with SMG, renowned for its unrivaled expertise in field and track installation and maintenance equipment. SMG has earned a stellar reputation for manufacturing high-performance, cutting-edge products that meet the most stringent industry standards.

"We are thrilled to be the largest worldwide client of SMG," stated Reed J. Seaton, President and CEO of Hellas. "Our alliance with SMG allows us to continually serve the growing market share of Hellas, providing our clients with the best-in-class equipment needed to create premium places to play. Our collaboration with SMG reinforces our commitment to excellence, ensuring that our clients receive industry-leading solutions that meet their specific needs."

As Hellas continues to install their way across North America, top-of-the-line equipment supplied by SMG enables the company to continue to meet the evolving demands of its clientele. By continually delivering top-notch sports surfaces and infrastructure, Hellas solidifies its position as the preferred choice for schools, universities, professional sports teams, and municipalities, running the most crews of any company in the world.

About Hellas:
Hellas is a global leader in sports infrastructure industry, renowned for providing premium surfaces for sports fields, tracks, and courts, as well as sport lighting solutions. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, Hellas is a trusted partner for K-12 and collegiate sports teams, as well as professional sports organizations including the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Green Bay Packers. From design and installation to ongoing maintenance, the Hellas delivers comprehensive solutions that surpass industry standards, enhancing athletic performance and ensuring long-term durability. For more information, visit the Hellas website.

About SMG:
SMG Equipment is a globally recognized leader, providing top-of-the-line equipment for sports surface installations. With a relentless commitment to quality and innovation, SMG empowers its customers to achieve excellence in their projects, setting new standards for the industry. For more information, visit https://www.smgequipment.com.

