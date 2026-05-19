Hellbender Secures $12.5M Seed Round to Accelerate Domestic Manufacturing of Physical AI and Launch Its On-Edge Camera Line

Emerging as a foundational platform for Physical AI, the robotics engineering and hardware firm leverages an arsenal of IP to unlock on-edge computer vision for autonomous systems.

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellbender, a Physical AI infrastructure company powering intelligent systems at the edge, today announced the closing of a $12.5 million seed funding round. The round was co-led by Magarac Venture Partners and Veredas Partners, with significant participation from Mana Ventures, Gaingels, Sum VC, and the Active Angels Network.

Hellbender Stereo AI Camera Hellbender Vine AI Camera System

The new capital will expedite the rollout of Hellbender's edge AI platforms, designed to bring real-time perception, reasoning, and decision-making directly into physical environments. The company will also scale its team across product, growth, and hardware manufacturing to meet rapidly surging demand.

Hellbender's U.S.-based technology stack provides a secure safeguard against global supply chain fragility. As a result, industry-leading robotics companies are turning to Hellbender for their most challenging AI perception and edge computer vision problems.

"Hellbender has quickly become a critical backbone of Pittsburgh's robotics ecosystem and an emerging national leader in domestic AI hardware," said Jay Katarincic, Partner at Magarac Venture Partners. "They are one of the few companies globally offering a fully integrated solution — from initial ideation through scaled manufacturing — right here in the United States. As AI and robotics move from research to real-world deployment, the need for secure, onshore engineering and production has never been more important. Hellbender is uniquely positioned at the center of that shift. Their ability to nearly double revenue each year since founding reflects both strong execution and accelerating demand. We're thrilled to lead this round and support their continued growth."

Commercializing a Deep Technology Portfolio

Hellbender's new AI hardware is built on a foundation of battle-tested intellectual property. After years of engineering custom edge AI computer vision systems for top-tier robotics companies, Hellbender is turning its field-proven solutions into universally accessible platforms. This launch marks a major evolution, shifting the company from a dedicated engineering and AI hardware manufacturing arm into a commercial provider of physical AI platforms.

"The market is in dire need of the edge computing solutions Hellbender is delivering," said Vaibhav (Vai) Viswanathan of Veredas Partners. "Developers building the next generation of autonomous and industrial systems have been severely bottlenecked by a lack of accessible, intelligent hardware. Hellbender's new line of physical AI cameras provides the exact depth perception, orchestration, and scalable infrastructure the industry is asking for right now."

Embedding True Intelligence at the Edge

Designed to eliminate the immense friction of custom hardware integration, Hellbender's new AI cameras allow software teams to focus purely on application development. Powered by Hailo AI accelerators and Raspberry Pi compute, they deliver low-power, high-TOPS processing directly to the edge. Today, the company is unveiling three new flagship products:

Hellbender Stereo Camera: Delivering depth perception, open-access compute, and AI acceleration in a single, fully integrated package. Capable of operating in low-light and feature-poor environments as well as powering and controlling peripheral devices, the Stereo Camera can truly function as the centerpiece of an intelligent system operating on the edge. Currently in pilot with a major national utility provider.

Delivering depth perception, open-access compute, and AI acceleration in a single, fully integrated package. Capable of operating in low-light and feature-poor environments as well as powering and controlling peripheral devices, the Stereo Camera can truly function as the centerpiece of an intelligent system operating on the edge. Currently in pilot with a major national utility provider. Hellbender Vine Camera System: Making distributed monitoring simple, scalable, and cost-effective. The Vine Camera System accommodates up to 64 cameras over hundreds of feet with seamless installation, backed by a native API that makes large-scale observation effortless for smart retail, inventory management, industrial monitoring, and other applications. Currently in pilot across a national convenience store chain and assisted living facilities.

Making distributed monitoring simple, scalable, and cost-effective. The Vine Camera System accommodates up to 64 cameras over hundreds of feet with seamless installation, backed by a native API that makes large-scale observation effortless for smart retail, inventory management, industrial monitoring, and other applications. Currently in pilot across a national convenience store chain and assisted living facilities. Hellbender Tadpole Camera: The simplest way to deploy powerful computer vision applications on the edge. The Tadpole Camera offers massive AI acceleration and computational capabilities in a remarkably small footprint, designed for seamless integration into your applications, custom OEM hardware, Insurtech, and advanced security deployments.

Pre-orders begin in June 2026.

Hellbender will be showcasing its new camera line live at Automate 2026 in Chicago, June 22-25, at Booth #3425.

For more information on Hellbender's engineering services or to pre-order the new camera line, visit hellbender.com.

About Hellbender

Hellbender is a Physical AI infrastructure company powering intelligent systems at the edge. The company builds integrated perception platforms that enable machines to see, understand, and act in real time across complex, high-variance environments. Hellbender's platforms combine edge-native AI with proprietary, high-performance hardware to deliver production-ready intelligence for mission-critical industries, including energy, logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare. By unifying advanced engineering, domestic manufacturing, and continuous improvement, Hellbender eliminates the fragmentation and latency of cloud-dependent architectures. All systems are designed and built in the United States, providing a secure, foundational layer for the next generation of autonomous and embedded systems.

Media Contact:

David Tusick

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SOURCE Hellbender