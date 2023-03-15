Heller Private Wealth Launches Wealth Management Practice In Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Former Merrill Lynch standout Justin R. Heller, CFP®, ChFC® opens independent firm serving affluent families, business leaders, and sports professionals.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heller Private Wealth, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, today announces its launch as a Registered Investment Advisor. Heller Private Wealth partners with an exclusive group of clients, comprised of high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, corporate executives, and professional athletes and coaches, to help them achieve their financial goals.

Heller Private Wealth is founded by Justin R. Heller, CFP®, ChFC®, formerly a Vice President at Merrill Lynch. At 31 years old, Heller earned Executive's Club honors the past two years and served as a coach for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Market's Financial Advisor Development Program. He is joined by Eric Winn, also a former financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. The firm helps its clients build wealth for today and future generations by leveraging advanced planning strategies, institutional-grade investments, and the freedom to operate as an independent practice.

"The COVID-19 pandemic allowed me to take a step back and evaluate the different wealth management models," said Heller. "After a couple of years of research and many conversations with industry professionals from different financial institutions, I found that the independent Registered Investment Advisor model was best for my clients. Today, the best technologies, innovations, and service providers are focused on the Registered Investment Advisor segment, positioning us to give our clients the most modern approach to wealth management."

According to McKinsey & Company, Registered Investment Advisors have represented the fastest-growing category in the U.S. wealth management market since 2016. As an independent firm, Heller Private Wealth works in an open architecture, which allows its advisors to utilize an unlimited array of world-class partners rather than being confined to in-house solutions.

The firm has selected Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab") to provide custodial services. Schwab will provide Heller Private Wealth with back-office support and custody of client assets. As of December 31, 2022, Schwab has served over 15,000 independent Registered Investment Advisors with over $3.32 trillion in client assets.

"With our new investment platform, cutting-edge technologies, and freedom to operate independently, our ability to fully customize the client experience will allow us to take our client relationships to even greater success," Heller stated. "I have had the privilege of working with an incredible group of clients over the last several years, and I look forward to serving them at an even higher level under this new model."

About Heller Private Wealth: Heller Private Wealth is an independent wealth management firm serving affluent families, business leaders, and sports professionals. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the firm guides clients to their financial and lifestyle goals through comprehensive financial advice, investment management, and goals-based planning strategies. Please visit hellerprivatewealth.com to learn more about Heller Private Wealth.

