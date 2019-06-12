Hellman Electric Hires Sam Compton as Director of Wireless Implementation

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellman Electric, a full-service contractor of turnkey solutions for heavy construction, interior design builds and datacom services, announces that Sam Compton has joined the company as Director of Wireless Implementation. With 15 years of experience in wireless construction management, as well as proven expertise in the New York City market, Mr. Compton will oversee wireless projects for Hellman Electric as part of the growing Datacom Division .

Throughout a long career in telecom and construction, Mr. Compton has managed DAS / C-RAN projects for all major telecom carriers. He has demonstrated his expertise in planning and coordinating complex projects, forecasting cost estimates, and executing speed-to-market strategies to complete initiatives on time and within budget. Most recently, he served as NYC Director of Engineering and Implementation for Extenet Systems, managing over $180 million in budgets. He has also held positions with Airosmith Development, Metro PCS, BCI Communications, Aeon Technologies and Clearlinx, and worked as a contract employee for AT&T Wireless.

"I made the move to Hellman because I recognized this company's position as the leader in the field of electrical and telecommunications contracting," said Compton. "With more than 100 years of experience operating in the New York City market, and an incredible breadth of skill and talent to tackle projects of various sizes, types and complexities, Hellman is the go-to provider for turnkey electrical contracting. I'm eager to help the team further develop its impressive wireless specialty."

"We're thrilled to welcome Sam to our growing Datacom Division," added Tom Caruso , Vice President Operations, Datacom Division. "With wireless networks on the rise thanks in large part to the race to 5G, designing and implementing strategic macro, DAS and C-RAN builds has become critical. Sam's expertise and background leading wireless projects for Tier-1 carriers will be invaluable to this division."

Hellman Electric's Datacom Division offers design-build projects for colocation facility build-outs, data center design and construction, and the build and maintenance of carrier backbone and local loop fiber networks. The company's primary service area is New York Metro, with strategic partnerships that allow the team to cover the entire East Coast. Hellman has also provided services to Chicago and can mobilize to other locations for select assignments.

For more information about Hellman Electric, visit www.hellmanelectric.com .

About Hellman Electric

Hellman Electric is a full-service electrical contractor of turnkey solutions for heavy construction, interiors and core & shell, and datacom projects. A hands-on, client-focused firm that exudes speed, flexibility and responsiveness, Hellman Electric offers a cradle-to-grave approach covering design, implementation, construction and project management. As an award-winning leader in the electrical construction industry and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 3, the firm combines the best talent in the industry, the highest safety standards, the latest technology and a track record of innovation. Hellman Electric is a longstanding staple of the New York metropolitan region, boasting more than 100 years of complex electrical installations. To learn more, visit www.hellmanelectric.com and follow Hellman Electric on Twitter @ElectricHellman and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hellman Electric

Related Links

http://hellmanelectric.com

