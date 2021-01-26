Hellmann's Debuts First Big Game Ad To Help Americans Make Taste, Not Waste

And while Hellmann's wants to make Americans aware of the reality of food waste, the brand will also provide easy tips people can immediately begin to use in their own kitchens to help limit food waste at home.

"It was startling to learn how much food gets thrown out in our homes, especially when you consider how many people are struggling to put food on their tables," said Amy Schumer. "I'm proud to partner with Hellmann's to bring awareness to this issue and help provide people with tangible ways to make easy changes at home. Simple steps like embracing imperfect foods and organizing your fridge or pantry can start to help reduce waste and inspire creativity in the kitchen."

Directed by award-winning director, screenwriter and producer, Peter Farrelly, the :30 commercial, will air during the third commercial break in the second quarter of the big game. A teaser of the spot can be enjoyed here and a second teaser will start airing on February 1st.

"We're excited to partner with both Amy Schumer and Peter Farrelly to bring attention to such an important issue that we can help change," said Ben Crook, Senior Marketing Director for Hellmann's North America. "We learned that the reason people tend to waste so much food at home is because they end up with disparate ingredients, like half a chicken breast, an avocado, a lone onion, and aren't inspired or sure how to use them. As a versatile pantry staple that can be used to create dips, sandwiches, pasta bakes, and even chocolate cake, Hellmann's can be the magic to help people get more creative in the kitchen."

This effort is part of a larger commitment to help achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of reducing food waste by 50% by 2030. As a next step in the mission, Hellmann's, in partnership with Harvard Law School's Food Law and Policy Clinic, will drive forward legislative policy to push for the Federal standardization and clarity of food date labels. Each year, consumers waste $29B because of confusion over the meaning of date labels2.

Hellmann's will also drive this work with a $100,000 commitment to ReFED, a national nonprofit that works to reduce U.S. food waste by providing the food system with data and solutions to prevent, rescue, and recycle food at risk of going to waste.

In 2020, as an initial step towards this larger vision, the brand started the Hellmann's Food Relief Fund, which has already saved 1.2 million pounds of food from farms that would have otherwise gone to waste and redistributed this food to communities in need.

The Hellmann's initiative, "Make Taste, Not Waste", is part of Unilever's "Future Foods" ambition, which launched globally in 2020 with two key objectives: to help people transition towards healthier diets and to help reduce the environmental impact of the global food chain. One of the key "Future Foods" commitments is to halve food waste in Unilever's direct global operations from factory to shelf by 2025.

Visit www.Hellmanns.com to learn more.

++++

1ReFed, A Roadmap to Reduce U.S. Food Waste by 20 Percent, 2016

2 Center for Health and Law and Policy Innovation, Date Labels: The Case for Federal Legislation, June 2019

