Hellmann's Invites Fans to Test their Team's Luck with the Lucky Sandwich Ahead of Summer Soccer Games

In partnership with food creator Keith Lee and a real-life lucky person, Hellmann's brings together globally recognized "lucky" ingredients in one craveable sandwich

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world tunes in for the summer soccer games, Hellmann's is tapping into fan superstitions. From lucky jerseys to pre-game routines, fans everywhere lean into rituals to back their teams. Now, Hellmann's, a brand known for elevating everyday meals, is giving those rituals a new form with the debut of the Lucky Sandwich, crafted for fans looking for some extra luck while fulfilling their match day cravings.

Hellmann's Lucky Sandwich, created in partnership with trusted food creator Keith Lee and real-life lucky charm Nick Hunter to bring fans extra luck for the summer soccer games.

Inspired by globally recognized traditions tied to luck, fortune, and prosperity, the Lucky Sandwich brings together ingredients known for good fortune, including crispy black-eyed peas symbolizing good luck, a sweet grape glaze inspired by traditions associated with fortune and success, paired with turkey, bacon, arugula, and Hellmann's rich, creamy mayo on a toasted croissant to bind all the luck together in one craveable bite.

To bring the Lucky Sandwich to life, Hellmann's partnered with Keith Lee, the trusted creator known for his honest reviews and great taste in food, and Nick Hunter, a real-life lucky charm who has helped others win up to $1 million through his streak of successful lottery picks. With Keith's food expertise and Nick's extraordinary luck, Hellmann's Lucky Sandwich is the ultimate must-try match day recipe.

"I'm always looking for food that delivers on taste, and with the Lucky Sandwich, we wanted to take ingredients tied to luck around the world and turn them into something fans would actually crave on match day," said Keith Lee. "Hellmann's rich, creamy mayo is what brings those unexpected flavors together into one sandwich fans can make, share and put to the test before kickoff."

"Fans already have rituals they rely on before their team's match, whether it's wearing the same jersey, sitting in the same spot or eating the same meal," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP of Marketing, Condiments at Unilever North America. "With the Lucky Sandwich, Hellmann's is turning globally recognized symbols of luck into something tangible and delicious, bringing fans together through food and giving them a new way to show up for their teams on match day."

Hellmann's is inviting fans to put the Lucky Sandwich to the test and see if one bite can help change their team's outcome.

Fans can put their luck to the test by trying the Lucky Sandwich at home with the recipe linked HERE.

On June 12 at Tap Haus 33 starting at 3 p.m., NYC-based fans can try a complimentary sandwich, courtesy of Hellmann's, while watching the action unfold. Tap Haus 33 is located at 14 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016. Lucky Sandwiches will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Hellmann's