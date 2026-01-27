Hellmann's Hits a High Note with "Sweet Sandwich Time" in Big Game Ad Starring Andy Samberg as Meal Diamond

The :30 spot – which will air during the fourth quarter on Sunday, February 8 – stars comedian Andy Samberg as "Meal Diamond," an affectionate, tongue-in-cheek nod to the iconic Neil Diamond. This character was brought to life after working with Samberg to turn the classic song lyrics into a hilarious ode to sandwiches made delicious with Hellmann's.

"I've long been known as a great lover of all things sandwich," said Samberg. "One could almost say it's been my life's great calling. So, when I was asked to take part in singing the sandwich gospel atop the highest peak of all monoculture, there was but one answer, and that answer was a simple, 'Yes I will do that with aplomb and joy upon this glorious day and yes please and thank you and all praise to Neil Diamond."

In the spot, the larger-than-life Meal Diamond serenades deli patrons with the familiar tune – joining in a sing-along to celebrate Sweet Sandwich Time. He's also joined by actress and mayo super fan Elle Fanning, dazzled by his mayo mantra.

"I've always been very open about my love of mayonnaise, so this felt like a perfect fit for my first Big Game ad," said Elle Fanning. "Watching Andy fully commit to the performance made it even more fun – celebrating sandwiches with the kind of passion they deserve."

"The Big Game is a stage for unforgettable moments and iconic performances, and for our sixth year we're bringing that same energy," said Jessica Grigoriou, Senior Vice President of Condiments Marketing in North America, Unilever. "Music, nostalgia and food all have a unique way of creating shared moments and 'Sweet Sandwich Time' is a catchy reminder that Hellmann's can be the star of any sandwich – or any game day celebration."

Hellmann's is also offering a few ways to give fans a taste of the Big Game moment and experience "Sweet Sandwich Time" themselves:

Jimmy John's Partnership: Hellmann's is partnering with Jimmy John's to launch the limited time Meal Diamond Deal. The meal features a Ham & Three Cheese Melt on French bread, made with Hellmann's Mayonnaise and toasted to perfection, plus chips and a drink – just how Meal Diamond likes it. The Meal Diamond Deal is available nationwide from February 2 through February 22. Pricing varies by location. To find your nearest Jimmy John's, visit www.JimmyJohns.com.

Hellmann's is partnering with Jimmy John's to launch the limited time Meal Diamond Deal. The meal features a Ham & Three Cheese Melt on French bread, made with Hellmann's Mayonnaise and toasted to perfection, plus chips and a drink – just how Meal Diamond likes it. The Meal Diamond Deal is available nationwide from February 2 through February 22. Pricing varies by location. To find your nearest Jimmy John's, visit www.JimmyJohns.com. "Sing for a Sandwich" Event: Hellmann's will bring Big Game energy directly to fans in NYC with a one-day-only 'Sing For a Sandwich' karaoke truck on Tuesday, February 3. From 12pm to 6pm, fans can stop by the corner of 57 th Street and 8 th Avenue to perform their best rendition of "Sweet Sandwich Time" to earn a free Meal Diamond sandwich, while supplies last.

Hellmann's will bring Big Game energy directly to fans in NYC with a one-day-only 'Sing For a Sandwich' karaoke truck on Tuesday, February 3. From 12pm to 6pm, fans can stop by the corner of 57 Street and 8 Avenue to perform their best rendition of "Sweet Sandwich Time" to earn a free Meal Diamond sandwich, while supplies last. "Mayo for a Melody" Karaoke with Amazon Ads: Beginning in early February, fans inspired by Meal Diamond's "Sweet Sandwich Time" can join in on the fun at home with "Mayo for a Melody", Hellmann's activation with Amazon Ads. The karaoke experience on Fire TV invites anyone to channel their inner star as they sing along to the viral anthem from their couch and unlock instant Hellmann's discounts—no talent required and no limit on participants.

As part of the brand's longstanding commitment to reducing food waste, Hellmann's has partnered with Food Recovery Network for the Big Game in the Bay Area to recover and redistribute delicious surplus food for local hunger-fighting partners and people experiencing food insecurity.

Both the :30 and extended version of "Sweet Sandwich Time" are available across Hellmann's social media platforms and on YouTube. Agency Credits are shared below. For more information leading up to the game, please visit www.Hellmanns.com.

Creative Agency: VML

Media Agency: WPP Unite

Public Relations Agency: Edelman

Social: The Sasha Group

Influencer: Village Marketing

Talent: Burns Entertainment

Director: Tom Kuntz

Cast: Andy Samberg as Meal Diamond Elle Fanning as herself



