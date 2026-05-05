Hellmann's Shocks Fashion's Biggest Night with an Uninvited Guest: Garlic

On a night where garlic is famously banned from menus, Hellmann's delivered justice for garlic by enlisting Arielle Vandenberg to debut a couture gown inspired by Garlic Aioli.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Hellmann's brought bold flavor to a place where it's famously forbidden – at fashion's biggest night, where garlic has been banned from past menus. In the name of maintaining a picture-perfect, camera-ready experience, one of the most craveable ingredients in food has been left out of the room. But when something is this rich, creamy and delicious, it doesn't belong in the background, it deserves to be seen, tasted and fully experienced.

Arielle Vandenberg in a couture gown inspired by Hellmann’s Garlic Aioli, ready for fashion's biggest night. Hellmann’s Flavors lineup—including Garlic Aioli, Spicy Mayo, Chipotle Mayo and Dijo-Mayo—blends rich, creamy texture with crave-worthy taste, proving that flavors belong in the spotlight. Arielle Vandenberg made an uninvited appearance in a House of Hellmann’s couture gown inspired by Garlic Aioli, and was rejected from the gala.

This year, Hellmann's turned the long-standing ban on garlic on its head, proving that crave-worthy flavors belong in the spotlight. In partnership with actress and comedian Arielle Vandenberg, the brand orchestrated an uninvited appearance at fashion's biggest night, where she arrived in garlic head to toe.

Undeterred, Arielle made her statement in a sculptural couture gown inspired by Hellmann's Garlic Aioli. The look, designed by House of Hellmann's, captured the condiment's rich creaminess and garlicky punch. The ensemble featured layered, clove-like bulbs that brought the shape of garlic to life, finished with a sparkling choker necklace inspired by Hellmann's signature bow.

"Have you ever not been invited to a party, like fashion's biggest night?" asked Arielle Vandenberg, laughing. "When I realized I wasn't invited and garlic wasn't either, I was like… wait, no garlic, no chives, no onions… no flavor? That didn't make any sense to me, so Hellmann's and I showed up anyway to make sure flavor got its moment… even if they didn't let us in."

Hellmann's Flavors are redefining the role of mayo, turning it into the star of any dish. With options like Garlic Aioli, Spicy Mayo, Chipotle Mayo and Dijo-Mayo, the lineup blends rich, creamy texture with crave-worthy taste, proving that when flavor shows up the right way, you don't just taste it, you feel it.

It's a playful reminder that flavor deserves a seat at any table—even the most exclusive ones.

"At Hellmann's, we believe flavor is more than taste, it's something you experience," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP of Marketing, Condiments at Unilever North America. "That belief is driving how we're showing up in a bigger way with our Flavors portfolio, from Garlic Aioli to Spicy Chipotle and Dijo-Mayo. As part of our Feel the Flavors campaign, we're bringing that crave-worthy, sensory experience to life everywhere, from meals at home to culture's biggest moments, proving flavor has the power to transform any occasion."

Fans can follow @HellmannsMayonnaise to see how flavor takes center stage and learn more about the Forbidden Flavors menu, available now.

Hellmann's Flavored Mayonnaise portfolio includes:

Spicy Mayonnaise Dressing – deliciously spicy and 100% Hellmann's flavor made with real chili peppers.

– deliciously spicy and 100% Hellmann's flavor made with real chili peppers. Garlic Aioli – adds a burst of garlic flavor to sandwiches, burgers and spreads.

– adds a burst of garlic flavor to sandwiches, burgers and spreads. Dijo-Mayo – a creamy blend of mayonnaise and real Dijon mustard that adds a tangy, savory kick to sandwiches, dips and dressings.

– a creamy blend of mayonnaise and real Dijon mustard that adds a tangy, savory kick to sandwiches, dips and dressings. Chipotle Mayonnaise Dressing – smoky, spicy flavors made with real chipotle peppers to add a mild heat to any meal.

Media Contact:

Cortney Haygood

[email protected]

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE Hellmann's