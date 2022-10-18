Hello Again Introduces Hello Again Period and Hello Again Hangover to Serve Women of All Ages

Groundbreaking new vaginal suppositories offer women relief from period pain and hangover discomfort without the psychoactive high

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Again , an all-natural line of cannabis-infused suppositories for women of all ages, announced today the launch of two new SKUs: Hello Again Period and Hello Again Hangover. The innovative vaginal suppositories are designed to meet the needs of women of all ages, expanding Hello Again's customer base beyond women in perimenopause or menopause. Hello Again Period and Hello Again Hangover are available in dispensaries throughout California and for delivery at helloagainproducts.com.

Hello Again Everyday, Sleep, Period and Hangover

Hello Again's vaginal suppositories are intentionally formulated with carefully chosen ratios of CBD to THC and natural botanicals to target specific ailments and help women feel like themselves again, no matter what stage of life they are in. The suppositories target the reproductive system's high concentration of cannabinoid receptors, meaning the cannabinoids and botanicals are absorbed for optimal consistency and efficacy. This unique application allows consumers to harness the power of THC in higher doses without the psychoactive high.

Specifically formulated for premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and period pain, each Hello Again Period suppository combines 10mg THC and 20mg CBD with natural botanicals such as passion fruit seed oil, ylang ylang and lemon balm to help alleviate menstrual cramps and other monthly pains. Hello Again Hangover relieves common symptoms associated with hangovers, including brain fog, pain and anxiety. Each suppository contains 20mg THC, 15mg CBD and botanicals including avocado oil, turmeric, juniper berry and ginger lily.

"Our company was founded out of our own need for a natural remedy to menopause, but we believe women of all ages should have access to products that effectively relieve the discomfort caused by the various physical, emotional and cognitive challenges we face," said Hello Again Co-founders Carrie Mapes and Patty Pappas. "We're thrilled to launch Hello Again Period and Hello Again Hangover and serve women across a wide spectrum of needs. It's our mission to help women feel their best – no matter what stage of life they are in – and our new products aim to empower this underserved demographic."

About Hello Again

Hello Again is a female wellness line that utilizes the powerful cannabinoids of the cannabis plant to tackle the uncomfortable physical symptoms typically associated with the reproductive system and bring harmony back to the V-Force. The company was founded by two friends who saw there were few effective, plant-based, all natural solutions to their menopause related symptoms and refused to merely tolerate their new normal. Formulated with the guidance of experienced medical and cannabis experts, Hello Again's line of all-natural CBD and THC vaginal suppositories address menopause, sleep, period pain and hangover discomfort. Hello Again aspires to help women of all ages feel like themselves again so they can welcome back their vibrance and confidence and thrive during whatever life throws their way. Hello Again believes that when women are at their best, there is nothing they can't do. Hello Again products are currently available in dispensaries throughout California and for delivery through helloagainproducts.com.

