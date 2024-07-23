Hello Alice Announces Expansion of Small Business Accelerators and 2024 Boost Camp Programs

Skill-building programs provide vital educational accelerators for small business owners looking to grow their companies

HOUSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Alice , the fintech platform connecting 1.5 million small businesses to capital, connections, and opportunities, has announced the expansion of its small business accelerators and additional Boost Camp programs for 2024. In partnership with top enterprise partners and the Global Entrepreneurship Network , the Boost Camps offer a combination of skill-building programs and grant opportunities to small business owners across the U.S. Current Boost Camp partners include Progressive Insurance™ , Antares Capital , Wells Fargo , and FedEx . The Boost Camps, which started as part of grant programs in 2023 and have grown into a leading offering from Hello Alice, are designed to equip entrepreneurs with intensive training and resources to accelerate the growth of their businesses as well as a community of entrepreneurial peers to provide sustainable support.

Hello Alice's 2024 Boost Camp programs include:

Antares Capital REACH Program – 150 entrepreneurs will be selected to participate in a 12-week business growth accelerator, with access to expert-led sessions, education, mentorship, and a peer support network. Participants will also have the opportunity to be considered to receive a grant package of up to $20,000 . Applications have closed and selected entrepreneurs will begin the camp on August 8th .

– 150 entrepreneurs will be selected to participate in a 12-week business growth accelerator, with access to expert-led sessions, education, mentorship, and a peer support network. Participants will also have the opportunity to be considered to receive a grant package of up to . Applications have closed and selected entrepreneurs will begin the camp on . Progressive Insurance's Driving Small Business Forward Grant & Boost Camp Program – Progressive is dedicating $1 million to award 20 deserving businesses with a $50,000 grant each to use toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle for their business. Grant recipients will be invited to attend an exclusive 12-week virtual Boost Camp coaching program. Applications have closed and selected entrepreneurs will begin the camp on September 10th .

– Progressive is dedicating to award 20 deserving businesses with a grant each to use toward the purchase of a commercial vehicle for their business. Grant recipients will be invited to attend an exclusive 12-week virtual Boost Camp coaching program. Applications have closed and selected entrepreneurs will begin the camp on . Wells Fargo Boost Camp – Wells Fargo is supporting four virtual accelerator programs over the next 18 months, with a focus on business health and credit-building practices. Application Period: July 22 - August 16 Boost Camp 1 Start Date: September 10 Boost Camp 2 Start Date: August 1

– Wells Fargo is supporting four virtual accelerator programs over the next 18 months, with a focus on business health and credit-building practices. FedEx Entrepreneur Fund – FedEx is supporting entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary funding, resources, and networks to enhance the success of their businesses, including the Boost Camp coaching program. Application Period: To be announced in Fall 2024 Boost Camp Start Date: Winter 2025

– FedEx is supporting entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary funding, resources, and networks to enhance the success of their businesses, including the Boost Camp coaching program.

"Hello Alice is proud to partner with high-level enterprise companies to empower small businesses and foster their success," said Natalie Diamond, VP of Business Development at Hello Alice. "Together, we are creating unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurs to achieve brand success, drive financial fitness, and thrive in today's competitive market. Our joint endeavors not only offer access to capital and resources but also provide tailored guidance and mentorship, arming small business owners with the insights and support necessary to navigate challenges and seize growth opportunities."

"We are fortunate to continue working with great enterprise partners who share our commitment to supporting Main Street through crucial grants and mentorship programs," said Carolyn Rodz, CEO and Co-Founder of Hello Alice. "Small businesses drive our economy, yet often lack the necessary financing and resources. By partnering with major companies, Hello Alice is ensuring that small businesses have access to the tools and opportunities they need to thrive and create jobs in their local communities. Together, we are building a robust support system that fosters innovation and growth for small businesses across the country."

The launch of this year's accelerators follows the successful debut of the Boost Camp program in late 2023, where 100 small businesses benefited from programs with industry leaders such as FedEx, and Antares Capital. Overall, participants experienced significant improvements in their business health. In the Antares REACH Cohort, 60% of participants reported an increase in their Business Health Score and 93% felt better equipped to confront challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Covering essential subjects like market validation, digital marketing, and financial planning, the curriculum resulted in 85% of participants feeling more optimistic about their business growth prospects.

John Griveas, owner of Fetch Gourmet Dog Treats and a participant in the FedEx Entrepreneur Fund Boost Camp, said, "Thanks to FedEx and Hello Alice, I've not only received funding for my business but also gained a family of fellow winners all striving for success in their ventures. The experience from the Boost Camp has been transformative, fueling my passion and drive to take my business to new heights."

"We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success and growth of the Boost Camp program initiated by Hello Alice. The impact it has had on small businesses nationwide is truly inspiring. Seeing the tangible improvements in business health and the increased optimism among participants underscores the value of providing tailored mentorship and resources," said April Britt, Director of Global Citizenship at FedEx.

"Our work with Hello Alice is creating innovative solutions for addressing the most crucial needs of our small business ecosystems," said Luis Gonzalez, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact at Wells Fargo. "The Boost Camp series is a great opportunity for small businesses to further enhance their credit building skills and gain new insights into building a growth ready business."

For more information on this year's Boost Camps, please visit https://helloalice.com/funding/grants/ .

