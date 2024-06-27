Hello Alpha Partners with Evofem to Offer Phexxi® as a Hormone-Free Contraception Solution on its Platform for Women's Healthcare

— Leading telemedicine company expands offering with hormone-free birth control as GLP-1 medication usage increases —

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health innovator Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) today announced a new market partnership with Hello Alpha, a telemedicine company with a medical team specifically trained for a woman's unique needs, to offer Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), the non-hormonal prescription vaginal gel FDA-approved to prevent pregnancy for those who choose to use an on-demand method of birth control.

Hello Alpha, a virtual care solution that specializes in inclusive, expert care for all by bridging the gaps in women’s health.

Hello Alpha and Phexxi are changing the narratives around women's healthcare and offering solutions that complement GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound. These medications can potentially reduce the effectiveness of birth control pills during specific intervals within the dosing cycle. To ensure continued pregnancy prevention, providers on HelloAlpha.com recommend switching to a non-oral birth control method or using an additional non-hormonal birth control method, like Phexxi, alongside oral contraceptives during these times.

Reinforcing Hello Alpha's commitment to improving healthcare for women, Gloria Lau, Co-founder & CEO, says, "This partnership with Evofem helps us offer a safe and effective birth control option for women, especially those on GLP-1s and others looking for hormone-free contraceptives."

"Women everywhere deserve access to Phexxi, a non-hormonal, on-demand contraceptive method that honors their personal preferences and respects their health autonomy," said Evofem CEO Saundra Pelletier. "This partnership between Evofem and Hello Alpha empowers women by offering them that crucial freedom of choice."

Phexxi is the first and only FDA-approved hormone-free, locally-acting contraceptive gel. It is applied zero-to-60 minutes before intercourse and works, without hormones, by maintaining the natural vaginal microbiome with a pH that is inhospitable to sperm as well as certain bacterial and viral pathogens.

Hello Alpha, which is available in 50 states plus D.C. and offers virtual care for more than 100 conditions, continues to fulfill its mission to bring convenient, affordable, and accessible medical care, medications, and resources to its patients. To learn more about Hello Alpha, please visit https://www.helloalpha.com/.

About Hello Alpha

Hello Alpha is a virtual care solution that specializes in inclusive, expert care for all by bridging the gaps in women's health. Through asynchronous messaging, a specially-trained team of primary care providers delivers whole-person care for more than 100 conditions. at Hello Alpha, every patient partners with a dedicated provider who offers personalized, preventive care and evidence-based treatments at every visit. The virtual platform eliminates the most common barriers to healthcare with asynchronous messaging that enables patients to get care at any time, from anywhere, without the need for scheduling appointments, in-person visits, or busy waiting rooms. Hello Alpha provides patient care nationwide at a demonstrably lower cost. Founded in 2017, Hello Alpha serves patients directly and through their employers.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com.

In December 2023, Evofem entered into a Merger Agreement with Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX) under which Aditxt intends to acquire Evofem. The parties reinstated and amended the Merger Agreement, as amended, in May 2024, and are working to close the contemplated transaction in the second half of 2024.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements regarding the likelihood of success and anticipated timing to close the contemplated Aditxt transaction. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on May 12, 2024, and any subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

