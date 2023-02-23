Hello Avelo! Avelo Airlines Announces Exclusive Nonstop Service from LA to Colorado Springs and Brownsville / South Padre Island, TX

Avelo to provide only nonstop flights between SpaceX's LA headquarters and SpaceX's Boca Chica, TX Starbase spaceport

Introductory fares from BUR start at $49

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it will introduce exclusive nonstop service to Colorado Springs, CO and Brownsville / South Padre Island, TX from LA's most popular airport, Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR). Avelo is the only airline in Los Angeles offering nonstop service to both destinations.

Avelo will begin serving Colorado Springs Airport (COS) on May 3 and operate three-times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo will begin serving Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) on May 17 and operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. These new routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares between BUR and COS start at $49* and fares between BUR and BRO start at $89*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

With the addition of these two new routes, Avelo will expand its affordable, convenient and reliable service to 10 popular destinations. BRO and COS join Boise, Idaho (BOI); Pasco Tri-Cities, Washington (PSC); three Oregon cities: Bend/Redmond (RDM), Eugene (EUG) and Medford/Rogue Valley (MFR); and three other California cities: Sonoma/Santa Rosa (STS), Eureka/Arcata (ACV) and Redding (RDD).

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Burbank – Avelo is growing again on the West Coast! Getting from Los Angeles to Colorado Springs and South Texas is now easier and more affordable than ever. Avelo took flight at BUR in 2021 and we are excited to provide our Southern California Customers with even more options from LA's most popular and easiest airport. With ten destinations to now choose from, Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – whether you're looking for a long weekend getaway, planning your next family vacation, or wanting to reconnect with old friends. And with LA's only nonstop service to Brownsville, TX, we are making it easy for SpaceX employees and family members to travel to the SpaceX's new Boca Chica spaceport."

BUR — LA's Best Airport

Whether travelers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttle buses required at LA's other much larger airport). All of this makes BUR LA's ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway.

Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director Frank Miller said, "I am very pleased with the announcement of service from Burbank to Colorado Springs and Brownsville, Texas. Avelo continues to provide our region with affordable, convenient nonstop air service to new markets."

Colorado Springs – Inspiring Landscapes and Outdoor Adventure

Colorado Springs is Olympic City USA, where a timeless culture of achievement, national pride and dedication sits comfortably alongside the awe-inspiring beauty of some of America's most beautiful mountains. Colorado's second largest city boasts a thriving community, rich in business experience, with a historic background of achievement. There are more than 55 exciting things to see and do in the Pikes Peak Region, including thrilling whitewater rapids, parks and trails, museums, attractions and a mountain zoo sure to deliver unforgettable family-friendly experiences.

Brownsville / South Padre Island, TX – The Lone Star State's Tropical Oasis

South Padre Island is a tropical oasis located off the southern tip of Texas. With 34 miles of beautiful white sand and clear emerald water, this barrier island offers the unsurpassed beauty of the Laguna Madre Bay and the Gulf of Mexico and is the ideal destination for visitors seeking a getaway from the daily grind. Calm weather, warm water and more than 300 days of sunshine make South Padre Island a year-round destination offering a variety of nature tourism attractions, water sports and activities for the entire family. The Brownsville region is also home to SpaceX's new Starbase spaceport.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.7 million Customers on more than 14,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 35 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with industry-leading on time, completion factor checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 35 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $49 between BUR and COS and at $89 between BUR and BRO, fares must be booked by March 2, 2023. Travel must be completed by September 6, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

