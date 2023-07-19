Hello, Avelo! Avelo Airlines Announces Exclusive Nonstop Service to Orlando from Central Wisconsin Airport / Wausau

Avelo is CWA's first low-fare airline Introductory one-way fares start at $49 Avelo now serves 25 states, covering half of the United States

MOSINEE, Wis. and WAUSAU, Wis., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today exclusive nonstop service between Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Avelo is the first and only low-fare airline serving CWA and is the only airline offering nonstop flights from the Central Wisconsin region to the Theme Park Capital of the World in Central Florida. With today's announcement, Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Central Wisconsin.

Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays beginning October 5, 2023 and will utilize Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between CWA and MCO start at $49*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Central Wisconsin Airport sits in the heart of Wisconsin, in Mosinee, between Stevens Point and Wausau. CWA offers a refreshingly fast, smooth and welcoming hometown airport experience. Avelo's new service makes getting to Orlando more convenient than ever. Travelers can now forgo the long gas-guzzling drives to those other distant Wisconsin airports or those long, expensive connecting flights on other airlines when traveling to Orlando.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Central Wisconsin – say hello to Avelo! We are excited to announce exclusive nonstop service to Orlando. Avelo's combination of everyday low fares, industry-leading reliability and friendly service, coupled with CWA's time and money-saving convenience will inspire people from across the region to enjoy all Orlando has to offer. Getting to the Theme Park Capital of the World is now easier and more affordable than ever. With the addition of Wisconsin to Avelo's nationwide route network, Avelo will now serve half the United States."

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said, "Avelo's decision to extend air service to Central Wisconsin Airport is a win for residents of Northern and Central Wisconsin. This will create opportunities for business and recreational travel and make central Wisconsin an even more attractive place to live, work, and grow. As we have seen in other regions, we know this expansion will result in new and diversified economic impacts for the local communities as they take advantage of the partnership with Avelo."

Central Wisconsin Airport Board Chair David Ladick said, "Hello Avelo! We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Central Wisconsin Airport. Avelo's new nonstop, year-round service to Orlando provides a new low-fare option and greater connectivity for travel to and from central and northern Wisconsin. We look forward to growing with our new airline partner. Fly CWA – Your Journey Begins Here."

Orlando: Theme Park Capital of the World

Endless excitement and unforgettable adventures are just minutes away for Avelo Customers arriving at Orlando International Airport. Whether it's a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there's so much more to enjoy. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly three million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

Today, Avelo serves 46 destinations spanning 25 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first six months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 46 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Avelo will open a sixth base at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in September. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $49 between CWA and MCO for travel completed by January 8, 2024. Fares must be booked by July 29, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

