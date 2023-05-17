Hello, Avelo!Avelo Airlines Takes Flight to Los Angeles and Orlando with Nonstop Service from Brownsville-South Padre Island

Very low, one-way fares start at $89

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Avelo Airlines takes flight today from Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) with exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles and Orlando. Avelo is the only airline in South Texas offering nonstop service to both destinations.

Avelo serves Orlando's most convenient airport, Orlando International Airport (MCO), and L.A.'s best airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), bringing a new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air service to South Texas.

These routes operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Very low, one-way fares for both routes start at $89*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "BRO – it's officially time to say hello to Avelo! As a Houston-based airline, we're excited to showcase Avelo's low fares, reliability and caring service to our home state with Brownsville as our first Texas market. Getting to Los Angeles and Orlando from South Texas is now easier than ever."

City of Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said, "Avelo Airlines' arrival in Brownsville will not only boost our local economy, but also provide Rio Grande Valley residents and visitors with more travel options and flexibility. We wholeheartedly welcome Avelo to our City. This partnership reflects our city's progressive spirit and commitment to fostering connections with the wider world."

Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said, "This is a tremendous step forward for our city and our airport. Avelo Airlines' commitment to affordable, convenient travel aligns with our mission to provide the best services to our residents and visitors. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Avelo, one that will benefit South Texas as a region."

Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport Administrator Bryant Walker said, "This is a momentous occasion for our city and our airport, and it marks a significant advancement in our ongoing commitment to make Brownsville more accessible to the world. We are excited about the potential growth that Avelo Airlines brings to our airport and City. This partnership will enhance our airport's reputation and capacity as a regional hub of travel and commerce."

These new routes operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Avelo's 737 jetliners are substantially larger and more spacious than the small regional aircraft currently operated at BRO by other airlines – offering Avelo Customers more comfortable seating options and more generous overhead carry-on space.

With Brownsville's only nonstop service to Los Angeles and Orlando, Avelo is also making it easy for SpaceX employees and family members to travel between SpaceX's Boca Chica spaceport and the company's L.A. headquarters and Florida's Space Coast.

BUR — L.A.'s Best Airport

Situated in the heart of Southern California, BUR is surrounded by L.A.'s iconic beaches, dining, entertainment, shopping and sun-soaked outdoor recreation.

Whether travelers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly convenient and hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, faster TSA security lines, and short walking distances between the terminal and ground transportation, parking, and rental cars (instead of the time-consuming shuttle buses required at L.A.'s much larger airport). All of this makes BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Los Angeles.

Orlando: Theme Park Capital of the World

Endless excitement and unforgettable adventures are just minutes away for Avelo Customers arriving at Orlando's most convenient airport – MCO. Whether it's a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there's so much more to enjoy. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than two million Customers on over 18,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 44 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first quarter of 2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $89 between BRO and MCO and between BRO and BUR, fares must be booked by May 31, 2023, and travel must be completed by June 30, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

