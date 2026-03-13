"Hello, Beijing! Diplomatic Memoirs in the Capital" Video Series Launched at London Book Fair 2026

LONDON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch event for the "Hello, Beijing! Diplomatic Memoirs in the Capital" video series was successfully held on March 11, 2026, at the London Book Fair.

Premiere of the Video Series“Hello, Beijing! Diplomatic Memoirs in the Capital” in 2026 London Book Fair Lei Jianhua, vice president of China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co.,Ltd.

Supported by the Beijing Culture Guiding Fund, the China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co.,Ltd has officially launched the "Hello, Beijing! Diplomatic Memoirs in the Capital" international dialogue project. The project focuses on Beijing's development across economic, technological, and cultural sectors, inviting foreign diplomats to share their impressions of Beijing and their stories about China. It aims to present to the world a Beijing that harmoniously blends tradition and modernity, while demonstrating confidence and openness.

The six-episode video series is produced in collaboration with multiple foreign embassies in China. Through interviews and documentary-style filming, each episode tells the story of a diplomat's life in Beijing. Three episodes have already been released, featuring distinguished guests such as H.E. Sergio Cabrera, Ambassador of Colombia to China; Ms. Isabel Cervera, former Director of the Instituto Cervantes in Beijing; and Mr. Federico Roberto Antonelli, Cultural Counselor of the Italian Embassy.

During the launch, attendees viewed selected clips from the series. The diplomats' first-hand experiences and personal narratives offered the audience a profound insight into Beijing's remarkable transformation and cultural inclusiveness. Ms. Lei Jianhua, Vice President of CNPIEC, stated, "This project uses 'diplomats' Beijing stories' as its narrative thread, striving to present a multi-dimensional, rich, and human-centric portrait of Beijing. A good story knows no borders; it can instantly bridge the distance between hearts, allowing readers and viewers around the world to find their own unique path to Beijing."

Amidst deepening globalization, building platforms for international dialogue is of great significance for fostering cooperation and exchange between China and the world in areas such as trade, culture, education, and technology. By sharing Beijing's cultural heritage and developmental achievements, the "Hello, Beijing" video series effectively sparks interest in and affinity for Chinese culture both domestically and internationally. It serves to strengthen the cultural confidence of the Chinese nation and promote Chinese culture to the world.

SOURCE China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd