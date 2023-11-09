"Hello, Beijing!" Opens up a New Tour of Intangible Heritage in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn is the most beautiful season in Beijing. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism recently launched the "Hello, Beijing!" series for foreigners in Beijing to have an in-depth experience of the culture of this city. Foreign people working and living in Beijing were invited to enjoy the charm of the intangible heritage and culture of Beijing. The series contained two sessions, the Intangible Heritage Experiencing Day at the Zhihua Temple and the Intangible Heritage Family Day at the Chateau Saint Leau.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism recently launched the “Hello, Beijing!” series for foreigners in Beijing to have an in-depth experience of the culture of this city. Foreign people working and living in Beijing were invited to enjoy the charm of the intangible heritage and culture of Beijing. The series contained two sessions, the Intangible Heritage Experiencing Day at the Zhihua Temple and the Intangible Heritage Family Day at the Chateau Saint Leau

On the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, nearly one hundred guests from 39 countries came for the Intangible Heritage Experiencing Day. On the theme of "Enjoy ICH", the activity was held in a 600-hundred-year-old courtyard from the Ming Dynasty, with many representative intangible heritages of Beijing demonstrated, such as the Peking Opera, the Zhihua Temple's Jing Music, tea ceremony, calligraphy, cloisonne, and Chinese paper cutting. Centered on traditional music and opera, the glamour of music and art filled the ancient buildings. The guests were immersed in the dreamlike event.

On the Intangible Heritage Family Day, more than 60 children and their parents from 25 countries appreciated Chinese Wushu, diabolo, shuttlecock kicking, and other traditional sports, tried on Peking Opera costumes, and experienced handicrafts such as kite painting, Lord Rabbit painting, dough figurine making, and sugar painting. The activity theme was "My Dear Rabbit", carrying good wishes for the Year of the Rabbit. The children learned to make and taste Beijing's traditional snacks such as Gezhihe and Tanghulu. Playing diabolo can make a sound, the Gezhihe was colorful, and the feathers on the shuttlecocks came in more than ten colors. They were traditions and also innovations. The children enjoyed the intangible heritage so much and gained a lot in the activities.

To let foreign people love Beijing, we can start with its culture. By organizing the "Hello, Beijing!" activities, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism hopes that more excellent intangible heritage and culture can be integrated into inbound tourism products, more foreign tourists can be attracted to Beijing, and the charm of Beijing's culture can be better learned about by the world.

SOURCE The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism