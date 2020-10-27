Hello Bello™ Announces 'Texans for Texans' Fundraising Diaper Initiative

"When we heard about the tremendous work Kidd's Kids has been doing for the past 30 years, we knew we wanted to get involved," said Kristen Bell, Co-Founder, Hello Bello. "As a parent, every opportunity to provide wonder to your child is precious. During this difficult time, I'm honored to help these families create lifetime memories and we hope those who can, will join our giving effort."

Hello Bello has a shared goal of helping both Kidd's Kids and the local community with this initiative. For every club box of Hello Bello diapers purchased at a Walmart in Texas, $1 will be donated to the nonprofit wish-granting organization. Throughout the campaign, Kristen, Dax along with a roster of notable Texas personalities will join The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show to rally support and make personal contributions. To learn more about Hello Bello, visit www.HelloBello.com .

"We can't imagine a better way to kick off our 30th Anniversary than to partner with Kristen, Dax and the entire Hello Bello team! We're honored to have such a successful couple use their voice to give back to the children and families who need it the most," said Kelly Kemp, Executive Director of Kidd's Kids. "Their generosity will help us fund some exciting experiences including our signature event, the 2021 Kidd's Kids Trip to Walt Disney World, where even more families will create memories that last a lifetime."

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is a syndicated morning radio show heard on more than 65 stations across the country, and on American Forces Radio from 6 – 10 a.m. CT. To learn more, visit www.KiddNation.com .

ABOUT HELLO BELLO:

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From plant-based shampoo and lotion to organic baby powder and bug spray, Hello Bello's products give parents comfort about what they're putting on their baby and bringing into their home. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit https://hellobello.com/or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

ABOUT KIDD'S KIDS®:

Kidd's Kids is a 501c3 wish-granting organization, whose mission is to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering and life-threatening conditions. Founded in 1991 by the late, nationally syndicated radio personality Kidd Kraddick, thanks to the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show and its listeners, since 1991 Kidd's Kids has taken more than 1,000 children ages 5-12 and their families on VIP, all-expenses-paid vacations to Walt Disney World. Kidd's only daughter, Caroline Kraddick, continues the legacy and added an annual Teen Trip providing children ages 13-18 with life-threatening conditions, and their families an all-expenses-paid vacation stay at Give Kids the World Village in Orlando with passes to Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld. These unique, group trips create life-long friendships during the vacation of a lifetime. For more information, visit kiddskids.org or follow the charity on Facebook and Twitter.

