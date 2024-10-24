Hello Bello Consumer Wellness Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

"This year has been transformative for Hello Bello, highlighted by new private equity ownership and the introduction of a new leadership team," said Will Righeimer, CEO. "We're incredibly proud to become Great Place to Work Certified™ during such a pivotal time. Our dedicated leadership team has prioritized our employees, culture, and transparent communication, which has been vital to this achievement. Our employees feel valued, and we deeply appreciate their contributions as we continue building a strong foundation to support our continued growth!"

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Hello Bello stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Hello Bello was acquired in December 2023 by Hildred Capital Management, a leading healthcare private equity investment firm, which appointed Righeimer as CEO of Hello Bello in addition to his role as CEO of its affiliated portfolio company, Hyland's, Inc. Since its acquisition, the company has worked to provide Hello Bello's employees with a culture that focuses on their total wellbeing with a new slate of benefits, including better health benefits, increased pay rates, training and development opportunities and a matching 401K program. They have also hosted regular lunches and family events for the teams onsite, improved the physical work environment and provided wellness incentives for all employees.

"Hello Bello employees are deeply engaged with our new management team as we strive to unlock the brand's full potential," said Martha Arias, Vice President of Human Resources. "Our experience has shown that when we prioritize our incredible employees, amazing things happen, enabling them to deliver their best for our customers! We have more work to do and are looking forward to continuous improvements for our employees and culture."

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are five times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. With its Great Place to Work Certification™, Hello Bello continues to build upon its positive workplace culture to support its strategic vision and accelerate future growth.

About Hello Bello

Hello Bello™ makes premium high-quality pediatric products designed to be accessible for all families. From diapers and wipes to personal care, Hello Bello's products are carefully crafted with babies, toddlers, parents, and the planet in mind. Hello Bello is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and proudly manufactures millions of diapers each week at its USA-based, Green-certified, state-of-the-art facility in Waco, TX. Hello Bello places its employees at the heart of its mission. Their commitment to the company's shared values of Quality, Integrity, Passion, Innovation, and Accountability drives everything we do. For more information, please visit https://hellobello.com/ or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

SOURCE Hello Bello