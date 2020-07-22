Hello Bello™ Expands Retail to CVS Pharmacy Stores Nationwide

"At Hello Bello, our mission is to provide ALL families access to premium products, eliminating any sacrifice to quality because of cost," said Jay McGraw, Co-CEO of Hello Bello. " With CVS Pharmacy, we can now help more parents care for their children with essential and celebrated products they can trust and afford."

CVS Pharmacy offers Hello Bello products including, Gummy Vitamins (Sleep Well, Women's Multi, Hair, Skin + Nails, Immunity) and celebrated plant-based family care products such as; Bug Spray, Baby Powder, Shampoo & Body Wash, Baby Lotion, Bubble Bath and Diaper Rash Cream. Prices range from $2.99 - $12.49.

Hello Bello is also available at Hellobello.com, Walmart and Meijer stores in the U.S. and Canada.

About Hello Bello™:

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From plant-based shampoo and lotion to organic baby powder and bug spray, Hello Bello's products give parents comfort about what they're putting on their baby and bringing into their home. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit https://hellobello.com/ or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

