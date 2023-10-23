Hello Bello Makes Strategic Move to Position the Company for Long-term Success

News provided by

Hello Bello

23 Oct, 2023, 09:29 ET

  • Company receives stalking-horse offer from Hildred Capital Management

  • Reaches agreement in principle with key creditors on the terms of a financial restructuring

  • Initiates Chapter 11 process to expedite sale and emerge as a financially healthy and strong company

  • Secures sufficient financing to continue its operations in the manufacturing and distribution of premium and affordable baby and family care products to its customers

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Bello (the "Company"), a leading brand of premium, affordable baby and family care products, today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to be acquired by Hildred Capital Management ("Hildred"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies.  

To facilitate the acquisition, Hello Bello and its affiliates have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Company is seeking approval of the proposed transaction pursuant to section 363 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, which will subject the proposed transaction to higher or otherwise better offers. 

Hello Bello's secured lenders are supportive of the transaction and have committed to provide debtor-in-possession financing.  The Company anticipates that this financing, as well as cash generated from ongoing operations, will be more than sufficient to fund its business operations through the sale process, which it expects to conclude within the next few months.

"Given macroeconomic trends, including inflation and increased shipping costs, we believe that this course of action is the best path forward to ensure that Hello Bello continues to bring families the highest quality and most environmentally friendly products at affordable prices," said Erica Buxton, Chief Executive Officer of Hello Bello.

Hello Bello has filed a number of customary first-day motions with the Bankruptcy Court seeking authorization to support its operations during the Court-supervised sale process, including the continued payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption and continued payments to key vendors and suppliers for goods and services.  The Company expects the Bankruptcy Court to approve these requests, which should minimize the impact of the sale process on Hello Bello's customers, employees, and other key stakeholders.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP are serving as Hello Bello's legal counsel.   Jefferies LLC is serving as investment banker and Emerald Capital Advisors is serving as financial advisor.

Lowenstein Sandler LLP and Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC are serving as legal counsel and financial advisor, respectively, to Hildred Capital Management.

About Hello Bello
Hello Bello™ makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From diapers, shampoo, and sunscreen to organic multivitamins, laundry detergent, and wipes Hello Bello's products are carefully crafted with babies, parents, and the planet in mind. For more information, please visit https://hellobello.com/ or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

About Hildred Capital Management
Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The Firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit www.hildredcapital.com and follow the Firm on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hello Bello

