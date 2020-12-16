Hello Bello Selects Waco, TX For First U.S. Diaper Manufacturing Center

WACO, Texas, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Bello , a leading brand of baby and family care consumer products co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, announced they've selected Waco, TX for the company expansion of its first wholly-owned diaper distribution and manufacturing center. The custom, one-of-a-kind 312,000 square-feet integrated facility has received local support for the project and expects to create over 100 new jobs in the region. Hello Bello will modernize the former Domtar facility into a state-of-the-art manufacturing center located at 2101 Texas Central Parkway, with construction expected to be completed by Q2 2021 for a summer grand opening.

"As two Texas natives, we're thrilled to bring a piece of our Hello Bello business and invest in Waco and the Texas community," said Sean Kane and Jay McGraw, Co-CEO's, Hello Bello. "As our company continues to experience significant growth, this new next-generation facility will allow us to scale operations while ensuring the premium quality, affordable pricing and superior service our customers have come to expect from us."

Hello Bello's decision to expand into Texas represents a multi-million dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing which compliments its existing supply chain, and is based on the location's central geography for its direct-to-consumer customers, retail and premium supply partners; providing logistical efficiencies and significant reduction in freight. Hello Bello will source a majority of raw materials from local and regional premium U.S. supply partners which will improve reliability, flexibility and cost efficiency, ultimately improving the company's overall carbon footprint.

"We welcome, yet another California company that sees the benefits that Texas, Waco and McLennan County have to offer," said Scott Felton, McLennan County Judge. "Hello Bello's decision to choose Waco for its manufacturing and distribution operations is a testament to our central location, energetic, skilled workforce, lower taxes and reasonable regulations. We are glad to have them joining our corporate ranks and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship."

Hello Bello, known for its premium and affordable products, manufactures and distributes a variety of family essentials, including diapers, wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, seasonal goods and more to leading retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including Walmart.

"The City of Waco is pleased to welcome Hello Bello to our community. This is an exciting announcement, primarily because of the 110 full-time, quality jobs and more than $31M in capital investment," said Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek. "This announcement supports our positive projections for Waco's economy and is another example of a business embracing our aggressive, collaborative approach to economic development. Good jobs and investment like this represent another strong step towards the promise of a bright future and the opportunity of financial security for our citizens."

Hello Bello's location into Greater Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between Waco and McLennan County, both partnering to provide incentive support of the project based upon the company's job creation and capital investment commitments.

About Hello Bello:

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From plant-based shampoo and lotion to organic baby powder and bug spray, Hello Bello's products give parents comfort about what they're putting on their baby and bringing into their home. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit https://hellobello.com/or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

About Greater Waco:

Greater Waco, located in McLennan County, Texas, along the Interstate 35 corridor is home to more than 14,000 companies, 270,000 people and a regional workforce of approximately 330,000. Greater Waco's centralized location, with access to Dallas and Austin (90 miles) and Houston and San Antonio (185 miles), makes it a regional center of economic activity and an ideal community for businesses and individuals.

Since 2006, Greater Waco has seen nearly $2 billion in new industrial capital investments and more than $750 million in riverfront and downtown development, making it an attractive place to live, work and play. Greater Waco is landscaped with top-rated higher educational institutions, including Baylor University, McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College – Waco, Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University at Waco representing 30,000 students.

The Greater Waco Chamber leads economic development efforts for the area focusing on talent development and targeting six key industries for growth: Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Health Care, Innovation, Professional and Financial Services and Supply Chain Management.

For more information, visit WacoChamber.com.

