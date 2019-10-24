Hello Bio Lab Heroes Awards™ 2019 Are Now Open, Celebrating Life Scientists Around the Globe

AVONMOUTH, England, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations for the third annual Hello Bio Lab Heroes Awards™ 2019 are now open, giving Life Scientists the opportunity to celebrate those making a real difference – to their colleagues in the lab, field of research, or issues impacting scientists globally.

Last year, the Lab Heroes Awards™ received 179 nominations for 60 inspiring life scientists working all over the world.

Sam Roome, Marketing Director of Hello Bio, said:

"The Lab Heroes Awards 2019 is a chance to celebrate the scientists who make – or who have made – a positive difference to their colleagues.

"These might be scientists who have inspired their colleagues, who are fantastic mentors, who are exceptionally supportive of their colleagues, or have a BIG personality that makes the lab a brilliant and stimulating place to work."

The winner of the Lab Heroes Awards 2019 will receive $2000 Hello Bio vouchers, a $1000 travel grant, and publicity for them and their lab. Two runners up will each receive $500 Hello Bio vouchers, plus a $500 travel grant.

Dr. Enitome Bafor, Researcher at the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Benin, Nigeria and winner of Lab Heroes Awards™ 2018, said:

"Researchers in life science put so much time, effort, and energy into getting good research done. In spite of our hard work, we rarely get recognised. Championing researchers will make us and our younger colleagues inspired and motivated. It does not have to be a Nobel Prize, sometimes a simple kind word of acknowledgement does the trick in motivating us to stay on and do more."

Entry for the 2019 Lab Heroes Awards™ opened on the 19th October 2019 and closes at midnight on 30th November 2019. The awards will be judged by the Hello Bio Scientific Advisory Board, and winners will be announced after Monday 2nd December 2019.

To celebrate the heroes of your lab , simply visit the nomination page on the Hello Bio website and tell them why your lab hero deserves to win.

