Hello Divorce Partners with iHeartMedia to Expand National Reach and Support Millions Navigating Divorce

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Divorce, the first comprehensive online divorce platform built for the mass market, has announced a new partnership with iHeartMedia to reach millions of Americans nationwide. Hello Divorce combines technology and expert guidance to radically simplify the legal, financial, and emotional complexities of divorce—helping people navigate every stage of the process faster, more affordably, and with far less conflict.

Hello Divorce Home Page

With Hello Divorce's recent national expansion, the collaboration will amplify the company's mission and message, reaching new audiences in fresh markets through iHeartMedia's unmatched reach in radio, streaming, podcasts, and live events. Hello Divorce goes far beyond digitizing forms and redesigns the entire divorce experience with proprietary technology and AI to eliminate costly errors, reduce delays, and remove the bottlenecks that wreak havoc on divorce timelines. iHeartMedia selects only a small number of brands for this type of partnership, giving Hello Divorce a rare opportunity to connect with people at a pivotal moment in their lives.

"Music, broadcast radio, and podcasts are lifelines during major life changes—they educate, comfort, and inspire," said Erin Levine, Co-Founder and CEO of Hello Divorce. "By teaming up with iHeartMedia, we can reach people exactly where they are and offer tools, compassion, and a path forward."

"Hello Divorce offers a powerful solution for one of life's most challenging transitions," said Joe Robinson, President of Corporate Development and Ventures for iHeartMedia. "This partnership gives them a unique opportunity to connect with people nationwide through our platforms, delivering resources and guidance that can truly make a difference."

About Hello Divorce

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Social Impact, Hello Divorce is the first comprehensive online divorce platform built for the mass market. We combine proprietary technology with expert guidance to help people complete their divorce in a third of the time and at roughly one-tenth the cost of a traditional process. Learn more at HelloDivorce.com .

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio each month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet—twice the size of the next-largest broadcast radio company and more than four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital-only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contact:

Duncan Swezey

4246457284

[email protected]

SOURCE Hello Divorce