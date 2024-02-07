Hello Down There: Squarespace Teams Up with Martin Scorsese for its 2024 Super Bowl Campaign

News provided by

Squarespace, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 09:02 ET

Extraterrestrials Finally Make Contact with Distracted Earthlings By Launching a Squarespace Website

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today revealed its 10th Super Bowl campaign directed by Martin Scorsese. The 30-second spot, titled 'Hello Down There', will run during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.

Squarespace helps millions of entrepreneurs worldwide succeed and, for the first time ever, the platform has been tapped by extraterrestrials looking to capture the attention of the billions of earthlings below.

Hello Down There (Extended) - Directed by Martin Scorsese
Hello Down There (Extended) - Directed by Martin Scorsese
Squarespace Special Edition Movie Poster
Squarespace Special Edition Movie Poster
Squarespace Super Bowl Tagline
Squarespace Super Bowl Tagline
Hello Down There (Extended) - Directed by Martin Scorsese
Squarespace Special Edition Movie Poster Squarespace Super Bowl Tagline

Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, 'Hello Down There' is a humorous take on capturing the essence of human life consumed by the digital world. As the spot opens, people around the world are so preoccupied by the normal barrage of digital content that they miss bold attempts by extraterrestrials to make contact. The intergalactic visitors become increasingly frustrated, until they decide to leverage Earth's best tool for standing out and getting noticed – a beautiful Squarespace website. 

Leveraging the Squarespace platform, the extraterrestrials secured a domain and built a beautiful and unique website using Fluid Engine™, the simplest way to express creativity online. Creating their website was the first step in making their dream of intergalactic connection a reality. A website made them discoverable; it made them real.

"At my age, it's a stretch finding a directorial debut. When Squarespace first approached me to create a spot, I thought this was my shot," said Martin Scorsese. "Let's go big, let's do something out of this world – space guys building a website. I'm a New Yorker. We're busy, always on the move. Would we even notice extraterrestrials living among us? It's going to launch on this show called Super Bowl? Supposed to be big!"

"At Squarespace, we have always said that an idea isn't real until you make a website for it," said David Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Squarespace. "It's been an honor to work alongside the cinematic legend Martin Scorsese to bring this insight to life through his lens for our 10th Super Bowl campaign. Our focus on design and creativity has always been at the heart of our business and the reason why people choose us – and nothing illustrates this more than our Super Bowl campaigns."

The Super Bowl advertisement is at the center of a broader marketing campaign that aims to highlight the legitimizing effect of having a professional web presence. In addition to the game day spot, the campaign includes a comprehensive global content marketing campaign leading up to, and following, the game that will be promoted across digital and social channels throughout the first half of 2024. Additional elements of the campaign include an extended version of the in-game spot, special edition movie posters, as well as additional video content, including a comedic short film featuring Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca Scorsese discussing the creation of a Squarespace website. Francesca also directed a behind-the-scenes look at the in-spot production process.

As part of the campaign, Squarespace launched a new special edition website template Hello Down There built on Fluid Engine™ that features a sci-fi inspired design system and offers dynamic commerce features, including an online store front, courses, and appointment-based bookings via Acuity Scheduling.

For anyone looking to turn their out of this world idea or business into reality, a website makes it real. Whether an entrepreneur or extraterrestrial, Squarespace has all the tools you need to stand out and succeed. From securing your domain, building a beautiful and integrated online presence, and running your business, Squarespace makes it easier than ever to get started.

To learn more about the campaign or build a website using the customized Hello Down There template, click here.

About Squarespace
Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

Also from this source

Squarespace to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

Squarespace to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, will report its financial...
Squarespace to Present at Barclays 2023 Global Technology Conference

Squarespace to Present at Barclays 2023 Global Technology Conference

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced that Nathan...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.