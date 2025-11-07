Hello Farms v. Curaleaf Appealed to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Brief from Curaleaf argues contract was a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana and a violation of the Controlled Substances Act

OMER, Mich., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Farms, a small Michigan Cannabis grower, today provided an update on its case against Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products. In February 2025, a federal jury unanimously awarded Hello Farms $31.8M in its lawsuit against Curaleaf; in addition, $5M in interest was awarded in May 2025. The jury verdict stems from a 2020 contract dispute.

Late Thursday, Curaleaf filed an appellate brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in the case (Sixth Circuit Case Number: 25-1759). Curaleaf's brief states the contract it had with Hello Farms "is per se unenforceable…federal law unambiguously makes marijuana illegal, meaning that all parties to any contract for the cultivation and distribution of marijuana necessarily assume and shoulder the attendant risks." The brief further states that "The parties here agreed to engage in 'the precise conduct made unlawful' by the CSA …i.e., the 'manufacture' and 'distribut[ion]' of marijuana...Regardless of what [Michigan] state law says about marijuana, entering into the Agreement was itself a violation of the CSA: conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana."

Hello Farms plans to submit its response brief in accordance with Court requirements.

