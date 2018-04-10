Hello From Mission Control! The 2018 cPanel Conference is Here

HOUSTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel is excited to announce the Annual cPanel Conference will be returning to cPanel's home in Houston, Texas. This year the event will be on October 2 and 3. This conference boasts two days packed with highly technical talks and three evening networking events all included in the attendee ticket price. This conference will educate, excite, and refresh all attendees.

conference.cpanel.com, Houston, Texas, October 1st - 3rd, 2018

The first sponsor of the 2018 cPanel Conference, SiteLock, has sponsored the cPanel Conference for the 3rd year in a row! SiteLock is a cloud-based security tool that detects and responds to malware and vulnerabilities on your website.

"We are excited to sponsor cPanel Conference for the third consecutive year," said Tom Serani, Executive Vice President of Business Development for SiteLock. "As the demand for cybersecurity continues to grow, the cPanel Conference offers an opportunity in the marketplace to communicate the importance of proactive website security and how SiteLock can help."

"Last year the cPanel Conference had speakers from more than ten different companies, and this year we want to double it," said Ken Power, VP of Product Development at cPanel. "The call for talks is open now and will remain open until May 31st, 2018, or until we fill all the available speaking spots."

Anyone wishing to find more information about the conference can do so on the cPanel conference site, https://conference.cpanel.com. For business inquiries or any other questions, email conference@cpanel.net.

Since 1997, cPanel has been delivering the web hosting industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software. The robust automation software helps businesses thrive and allows them to focus on more important things. Customers and partners receive first-class support and a rich feature set, making cPanel & WHM® the Hosting Platform of Choice. For more information about cPanel, visit https://cpanel.com.

"cPanel" and "cPanel & WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel, Inc.

Media Contact:

benny Vasquez — Manager of Community Engagement

Phone: (832) 433-4005

Email: benny@cpanel.com

Related Images

sitelock.png

SiteLock

Related Links

cPanel Conference Website

cPanel.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-from-mission-control-the-2018-cpanel-conference-is-here-300626608.html

SOURCE cPanel, Inc.