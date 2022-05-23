Hello, Fuzhou! Accelerating the construction of the modern cosmopolis under the guidance of the blueprint

In the film, Min Opera, China's national intangible cultural heritage, is sung in the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys historical and cultural district, which is known as the "living fossil of China's city street system" and the "museum of architecture in Ming and Qing dynasties"; landmarks such as the Strait Culture and Arts Center - the opening venue of the 44th World Heritage Committee, and the Sports Center of the first China Youth Games, flash one by one, demonstrating the international flair of the city; flocks of egrets fly over Fuzhou's "mother river" Min River and Min River Estuary National Wetland Park, with a clear view of Fuzhou's picturesque scenery.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the "3820" strategic project in Fuzhou. In the early 1990s, the "3820" strategic project was planned and implemented, putting forward the great idea of building a modern metropolis, which had a significant and far-reaching impact on Fuzhou at the turn of the century.

Actions should always be taken based on the blueprint. Nowadays, the door of Fuzhou is further opened, the "circle of friends" is expanded, and the "international flair" is better manifested. As a beautiful coastal city and the city of happiness, Fuzhou is evolving to be a modern cosmopolis featured by tolerance and openness of mind.

Image Attachments Links:

Caption: The promo film of Fuzhou City in Fujian Province boarded on the "China screen" at Times Square in New York.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee