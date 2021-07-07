Hello Garage Knocks on the Door of Five New States as it Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

PAPILLION, Neb., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Garage, an emerging home service franchise that specializes in garage renovation, reports strong performance and growth throughout the first half of 2021 with 10 new openings and nine franchise agreement signings to date. Having opened in the middle of a global pandemic, this month signifies the company's one-year anniversary. Hello Garage had a successful first year with a 286% increase in sales compared to their first six months across 59 territory units throughout the U.S.

This recent growth stems from expansion into five new states: Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho and Missouri. Locations in Fairfield, CT, Boise, ID, Phoenix, AZ and West St. Louis, MO are currently open and operating, and the Atlanta, GA location will be opened in Q3. The state of Texas has seen the most significant growth and now accounts for four total franchise locations in its major cities – Houston, Dallas and Austin – representing 23 territory units.

Hello Garage is seeking franchise partners to join in their growth and expansion as the brand breaks into new markets including Oklahoma City, OK and Nashville, TN.

In addition to growing numbers, Hello Garage is projected to launch two new supplemental products by the end of Q3: floating shelves and overhead storage that will expand their current verticals. The floating shelf will ideally serve for homes with smaller garages that don't have as much storage space. Overhead storage will serve as a key alternative to self-storage units, being used as an everyday solution or otherwise, in putting items up and away. The recent pandemic attributed to an increased demand for self-storage units in 2020 which resulted in a slight rise in prices when instead the answer, for a number of people, could have been to better utilize the space they currently have.

"As a brand, we are all about redefining the industry and continuously look for ways to evolve and be more innovative in doing so," said Dave Thrasher, president and co-founder of parent company Supportworks. "Having decades of experience in the home service industry, our team has kept that proven model in mind which has led to the great success we've had in our first year, and to date in 2021. As we grow in current and new markets, we welcome new franchise partners to join in this mission."

Hello Garage is backed by 45 years' experience of raising home contractor standards. In 1975, Greg Thrasher founded Thrasher Systems which would eventually help thousands of people with a customer-first approach to business. Thrasher Systems would go on to become the launching pad for Supportworks, which was born in 2008 to challenge the status quo. Supportworks designs and manufactures the highest quality foundation and concrete repair products in the industry, available exclusively to their dealer network in North America. Supportworks has achieved Certified Evergreen status from the Tugboat Institute, which involves a rigorous assessment and is awarded to only the most dedicated and purpose-driven companies who aim to continually improve and redefine success.

Hello Garage franchisees do not have to have home service or construction experience. An average cost of opening a Hello Garage franchise ranges from $114,000-$138,000. Franchisee sales are supported with help from the Supportworks National Appointment Center, which boasts a track record of converting 65% of leads to sales appointments.

About Hello Garage

Backed by more than 45 years' experience through its parent company Supportworks, Hello Garage is on a mission to elevate the garage from cluttered junk drawer to America's true front door. More than that, Hello Garage franchisees aim to make the entire Hello Garage experience so remarkable, every homeowner will want tell their friends about it. Hello Garage helps homeowners organize and personalize their entire space with high-end polyaspartic floor coating proven to outlast epoxy, an exclusively-offered, and totally customizable storage system, and other garage accessories. Beyond proving industry-leading products, the creators of Hello Garage wanted homeowners to experience working with a trusted contractor. The core of the company is centered around providing a redefining experience for the customer – and has led to a successful business model with franchise locations across the country. If you're interested in owning your own Hello Garage franchise, please visit our website.

