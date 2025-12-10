Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in Asia's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 0.9% year over year to RMB2,650.1 million (US$372.3 million*) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net revenues from overseas increased by 69.0% year over year to RMB534.8 million (US$75.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB348.9 million (US$49.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB449.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB404.5 million (US$56.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB493.3 million in the same period of 2024.

Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.06 (US$0.29) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.46 in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.70 in the same period of 2024.

For the Momo app total paying users was 3.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 6.9 million for the same period last year, and 3.5 million from last quarter. Tantan** had 0.7 million paying users for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 0.9 million from the year ago period and 0.7 million from last quarter.

First Nine Months of 2025 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 1.7% year over year to RMB7,791.3 million (US$1,094.4 million) for the first nine months of 2025.

Net revenues from overseas increased by 71.0% year over year to RMB1,391.8 million (US$195.5 million) for the first nine months of 2025.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB566.7 million (US$79.6 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB852.3 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB712.2 million (US$100.0 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB1,002.4 million during the same period of 2024.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.32 (US$0.47) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB4.51 during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.17 (US$0.59) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB5.31 during the same period of 2024.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.119 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. ** In line with our strategic focus on return on investment in user acquisition and considering Tantan's diminished materiality to the Group's revenue, we will discontinue the monitoring of Tantan's MAUs. We believe that the number of Tantan's paying users represent a more meaningful metric that better aligns with our current strategy and overall performance.

"Q3 was a busy quarter. I am pleased to see that our team responded swiftly to external challenges and delivered good results in both user and financial metrics." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. " As one of the earliest mobile social platforms in China, Momo has maintained strong brand relevance and user stickiness over the years. Continuous product innovation and algorithm enhancements have driven steady improvement in key user metrics, laying a solid foundation for the sustained performance of our cash cow business. On the overseas front, revenue continued to grow robustly, driven by the rapid expansion of multiple social entertainment and dating brands in our portfolio. We expect the overseas business to become an increasingly important contributor to the Group's future revenue growth."

Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,650.1 million (US$372.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 0.9% from RMB2,674.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues from various audio, video and text- based scenarios, and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB2,611.4 million (US$366.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.2% from RMB2,642.7 million during the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to external factors that influenced the operational focus of certain broadcasters and agencies as well as the weak consumer sentiment on Momo app, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying resulting from a decline in user base. The decrease was largely offset by the revenue growth from our overseas apps, driven by the rapid expansion from multiple social entertainment and dating brands across our rich portfolio.

Other services revenues were RMB38.8 million (US$5.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB32.0 million during the same period of 2024.

Net revenues from Chinese mainland decreased from RMB2,358.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 to RMB2,115.4 million (US$297.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from Momo app and Tantan app. Net revenues from overseas increased from RMB316.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 to RMB534.8 million (US$75.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the growth of audio- and video-based products in the MENA region, primarily by the new apps, along with incremental revenue from other emerging brands.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,309.4 million (US$324.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.0% from RMB2,286.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for overseas apps, partially offset by a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters on Momo apps; (b) an increase in commission fees paid to payment channels for overseas apps; and (c) an increase in amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,250.0 million (US$316.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2,242.2 million during the same period of 2024.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB344.5 million (US$48.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB410.7 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB404.0 million (US$56.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB454.7 million during the same period of 2024.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB65.1 million (US$9.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB95.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income

Net income was RMB349.6 million (US$49.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB449.4 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB405.2 million (US$56.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB493.3 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB348.9 million (US$49.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB449.4 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB404.5 million (US$56.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB493.3 million during the same period of 2024.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.06 (US$0.29) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.46 in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.70 in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB8,861.9 million (US$1,244.8 million), compared to RMB14,728.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB143.5 million (US$20.2 million), compared to RMB341.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB7,791.3 million (US$1,094.4 million), a decrease of 1.7% from RMB7,926.5 million in the same period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB566.7 million (US$79.6 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB852.3 million during the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB712.2 million (US$100.0 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB1,002.4 million during the same period of 2024.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.32 (US$0.47) during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB4.51 in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.17 (US$0.59) during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB5.31 in the same period of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB633.4 million (US$89.0 million) during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB1,216.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

As of December 10, 2025, the Company has repurchased 54.7 million ADSs for US$341.6 million on the open market under the Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024 and March 12, 2025, at an average purchase price of US$6.23 per ADS. The remaining size of the program is US$144.5 million.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.52 billion to RMB2.62 billion, representing a decrease of 4.4% to 0.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30



2024

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues(i):























Value-added service 2,642,712

2,611,356

366,815

7,823,965

7,680,550

1,078,880

Other services 31,952

38,768

5,446

102,510

110,777

15,561

Total net revenues 2,674,664

2,650,124

372,261

7,926,475

7,791,327

1,094,441

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues (1,623,723)

(1,658,331)

(232,944)

(4,722,520)

(4,835,117)

(679,185)

Research and development (196,382)

(183,263)

(25,743)

(581,741)

(562,891)

(79,069)

Sales and marketing (354,881)

(343,854)

(48,301)

(1,013,081)

(1,020,359)

(143,329)

General and administrative (111,174)

(123,992)

(17,417)

(364,037)

(353,342)

(49,634)

Total cost and expenses (2,286,160)

(2,309,440)

(324,405)

(6,681,379)

(6,771,709)

(951,217)

Other operating income, net 22,221

3,842

540

50,988

27,889

3,918

Income from operations 410,725

344,526

48,396

1,296,084

1,047,507

147,142

Interest income 134,875

90,309

12,686

386,919

316,160

44,411

Interest expense (34,809)

(18,333)

(2,575)

(91,000)

(72,409)

(10,171)

Other gain or loss, net -

1,820

256

(43,870)

1,780

250

Income before income tax and share of income (loss) on equity method

investments 510,791

418,322

58,763

1,548,133

1,293,038

181,632

Income tax expenses (95,298)

(65,130)

(9,149)

(755,525)

(773,926)

(108,713)

Income before share of income (loss) on equity method investments 415,493

353,192

49,614

792,608

519,112

72,919

Share of income (loss) on equity method investments 33,876

(3,579)

(503)

59,730

49,579

6,964

Net income 449,369

349,613

49,111

852,338

568,691

79,883

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest -

725

102

-

2,013

283

Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 449,369

348,888

49,009

852,338

566,678

79,600

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders























Basic 1.29

1.05

0.15

2.36

1.69

0.24

Diluted 1.23

1.03

0.14

2.26

1.66

0.23

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share























Basic 347,943,851

332,480,464

332,480,464

361,613,017

334,932,043

334,932,043

Diluted 365,942,405

339,420,383

339,420,383

377,697,017

341,305,373

341,305,373





















































(i) The following table presents revenues by geographic area based on the addresses of our customers of our users:











































Three months

First nine months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30



2024

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Chinese mainland 2,358,283

2,115,350

297,141

7,112,639

6,399,512

898,934

Overseas 316,381

534,774

75,120

813,836

1,391,815

195,507

Total 2,674,664

2,650,124

372,261

7,926,475

7,791,327

1,094,441



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three months

First nine months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30



2024

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income 449,369

349,613

49,111

852,338

568,691

79,883

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:























Foreign currency translation adjustment (287,150)

(39,713)

(5,578)

(190,687)

(156,527)

(21,987)

Comprehensive income 162,219

309,900

43,533

661,651

412,164

57,896

Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest (6,400)

(1,297)

(182)

(2,114)

(2,816)

(396)

Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 168,619

311,197

43,715

663,765

414,980

58,292



Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

September 30

September 30

2024

2025

2025 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 4,122,659

4,192,578

588,928 Short-term deposits 2,026,245

4,525,808

635,736 Restricted cash 4,566,477

123,900

17,404 Short-term investment -

19,572

2,749 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB12,433

and RMB17,636 as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025,

respectively 192,317

248,915

34,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,104,172

824,153

115,768 Total current assets 12,011,870

9,934,926

1,395,550 Long-term deposits 3,059,860

-

- Long-term restricted cash 953,285

-

- Right-of-use assets, net 252,169

148,998

20,930 Property and equipment, net 897,036

1,014,094

142,449 Intangible assets, net 86,661

265,507

37,296 Rental deposits 13,280

3,839

539 Long-term investments 825,533

1,551,807

217,981 Other non-current assets 110,960

172,710

24,260 Deferred tax assets 36,066

33,805

4,749 Goodwill 136,250

615,300

86,431 Total assets 18,382,970

13,740,986

1,930,185 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 615,254

552,338

77,586 Deferred revenue 427,702

473,129

66,460 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 704,410

692,217

97,235 Lease liabilities due within one year 141,971

92,929

13,054 Income tax payable 157,057

19,548

2,746 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current 28,027

76,093

10,689 Convertible Senior Notes-current 20,191

-

- Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,938,385

2,610

367 Short-term borrowings 2,365,535

-

- Total current liabilities 6,398,532

1,908,864

268,137 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non

current 65,694

-

- Lease liabilities 115,105

60,859

8,549 Deferred tax liabilities 241,915

513,495

72,130 Long-term borrowings -

3,508

493 Other non-current liabilities 129,051

47,543

6,678 Total liabilities 6,950,297

2,534,269

355,987 Shareholder's equity (ii) 11,432,673

11,206,717

1,574,198 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 18,382,970

13,740,986

1,930,185























(ii): As of September 30, 2025, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 314,131,458.

































Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months



Ended September 30

Ended September 30



2024

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income 449,369

349,613

49,111

852,338

568,691

79,883

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment 13,144

9,857

1,385

40,979

33,477

4,702

Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

10,076

1,415

3,837

23,922

3,360

Share-based compensation 43,951

50,650

7,115

150,079

129,311

18,165

Share of (income) loss on equity method investments (33,876)

3,579

503

(59,730)

(49,579)

(6,964)

Gain or loss on fair value changes of short-term investments -

(1,820)

(256)

-

(1,820)

(256)

Returns on investments -

-

-

1,197

797

112

Loss on long-term investments -

-

-

43,870

40

6

Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (142)

(91)

(13)

(62)

(339)

(48)

Provision of loss on receivable and other assets 1,754

168

24

3,675

5,885

827

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable (3,876)

13,340

1,874

11,952

(23,651)

(3,322)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (97,212)

189,050

26,556

(91,846)

67,409

9,469

Rental deposits 493

3,256

457

(309)

11,162

1,568

Deferred tax assets (117)

1,340

188

(4,195)

2,261

318

Other non-current assets 22,945

32,021

4,498

(183,398)

113,693

15,970

Accounts payable 16,036

(61,473)

(8,635)

(15,710)

(70,969)

(9,969)

Income tax payable 35,209

(400,264)

(56,225)

(1,288)

(137,941)

(19,376)

Deferred revenue (838)

9,298

1,306

568

21,017

2,952

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,390)

(60,925)

(8,558)

61,357

(202,711)

(28,475)

Deferred tax liabilities (85,088)

20,333

2,856

294,333

214,229

30,093

Other non-current liabilities (18,688)

(24,461)

(3,436)

108,705

(71,487)

(10,042)

Net cash provided by operating activities 340,953

143,547

20,165

1,216,352

633,397

88,973

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment (19,796)

(118,363)

(16,626)

(263,814)

(172,339)

(24,208)

Payment for long-term investments (28,000)

(369,697)

(51,931)

(33,250)

(442,290)

(62,128)

Payment for business acquisition -

(412,378)

(57,926)

-

(606,768)

(85,232)

Purchase of short-term deposits (2,133,086)

(2,545,730)

(357,597)

(2,133,086)

(2,545,730)

(357,597)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits -

353,022

49,589

1,081,016

1,460,267

205,122

Payment for short-term investments -

(18,014)

(2,530)

-

(18,014)

(2,530)

Purchase of long-term deposits -

-

-

(718,860)

-

-

Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits -

1,483,045

208,322

718,860

1,633,045

229,392

Cash received from sales of long-term investment -

-

-

2,000

-

-

Returns of investments -

1,145

161

-

1,145

161

Loan to a third-party company (96,680)

(10,458)

(1,469)

(96,680)

(44,214)

(6,211)

Other investing activities 212

161

23

895

655

92

Net cash used in investing activities (2,277,350)

(1,637,267)

(229,984)

(1,442,919)

(734,243)

(103,139)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from exercise of share options 4

1

-

17

5

1

Repurchase of ordinary shares (265,441)

(147,160)

(20,671)

(772,263)

(445,885)

(62,633)

Deferred payment for business acquisition -

(17,132)

(2,407)

-

(17,132)

(2,407)

Dividends payment -

-

-

(716,302)

(346,182)

(48,628)

Payment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds -

-

-

-

(20,221)

(2,840)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings 1,033,900

-

-

2,365,535

-

-

Repayment of short-term borrowings -

(675,000)

(94,817)

-

(2,365,535)

(332,285)

Repayment of long-term borrowings (215,400)

(1,938,862)

(272,350)

(215,615)

(1,939,536)

(272,445)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 553,063

(2,778,153)

(390,245)

661,372

(5,134,486)

(721,237)

Effect of exchange rate changes (178,773)

(11,306)

(1,591)

(130,234)

(90,611)

(12,728)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,562,107)

(4,283,179)

(601,655)

304,571

(5,325,943)

(748,131)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 10,149,590

8,599,657

1,207,987

8,282,912

9,642,421

1,354,463

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 8,587,483

4,316,478

606,332

8,587,483

4,316,478

606,332



Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended September 30, 2024

Ended September 30, 2025

Ended September 30, 2025

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts(iii) Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts(iii) Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,623,723) 2,143 (1,621,580)

(1,658,331) 3,480 2,320 - (1,652,531)

(232,944) 489 326 - (232,129) Research and development (196,382) 11,030 (185,352)

(183,263) 1,335 11,302 - (170,626)

(25,743) 188 1,588 - (23,967) Sales and marketing (354,881) 4,774 (350,107)

(343,854) 3,982 3,986 - (335,886)

(48,301) 559 560 - (47,182) General and administrative (111,174) 26,004 (85,170)

(123,992) - 33,042 - (90,950)

(17,417) - 4,641 - (12,776) Cost and operating expenses (2,286,160) 43,951 (2,242,209)

(2,309,440) 8,797 50,650 - (2,249,993)

(324,405) 1,236 7,115 - (316,054) Income from operations 410,725 43,951 454,676

344,526 8,797 50,650 - 403,973

48,396 1,236 7,115 - 56,747 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 449,369 43,951 493,320

348,888 8,797 50,650 (3,842) 404,493

49,009 1,236 7,115 (540) 56,820

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













First nine months

First nine months

First nine months Ended September 30, 2024

Ended September 30, 2025

Ended September 30, 2025

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts(iii) Non-GAAP

GAAP Amortization of

intangible assets

from business

acquisitions Share-based

compensation Tax

impacts(iii) Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (4,722,520) 5,821 (4,716,699)

(4,835,117) 6,505 5,654 - (4,822,958)

(679,185) 914 794 - (677,477) Research and development (581,741) 33,328 (548,413)

(562,891) 3,334 31,072 - (528,485)

(79,069) 468 4,365 - (74,236) Sales and marketing (1,013,081) 15,040 (998,041)

(1,020,359) 10,246 12,456 - (997,657)

(143,329) 1,439 1,750 - (140,140) General and administrative (364,037) 95,890 (268,147)

(353,342) - 80,129 - (273,213)

(49,634) - 11,256 - (38,378) Cost and operating expenses (6,681,379) 150,079 (6,531,300)

(6,771,709) 20,085 129,311 - (6,622,313)

(951,217) 2,821 18,165 - (930,231) Income from operations 1,296,084 150,079 1,446,163

1,047,507 20,085 129,311 - 1,196,903

147,142 2,821 18,165 - 168,128 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 852,338 150,079 1,002,417

566,678 20,085 129,311 (3,842) 712,232

79,600 2,821 18,165 (540) 100,046































































































































(iii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.













SOURCE Hello Group Inc.