Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025
News provided byHello Group Inc.
Dec 10, 2025, 02:00 ET
BEIJING, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in Asia's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 0.9% year over year to RMB2,650.1 million (US$372.3 million*) in the third quarter of 2025.
- Net revenues from overseas increased by 69.0% year over year to RMB534.8 million (US$75.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025.
- Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB348.9 million (US$49.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB449.4 million in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB404.5 million (US$56.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB493.3 million in the same period of 2024.
- Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.06 (US$0.29) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.46 in the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.70 in the same period of 2024.
- For the Momo app total paying users was 3.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 6.9 million for the same period last year, and 3.5 million from last quarter. Tantan** had 0.7 million paying users for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 0.9 million from the year ago period and 0.7 million from last quarter.
First Nine Months of 2025 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 1.7% year over year to RMB7,791.3 million (US$1,094.4 million) for the first nine months of 2025.
- Net revenues from overseas increased by 71.0% year over year to RMB1,391.8 million (US$195.5 million) for the first nine months of 2025.
- Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB566.7 million (US$79.6 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB852.3 million during the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB712.2 million (US$100.0 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB1,002.4 million during the same period of 2024.
- Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.32 (US$0.47) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB4.51 during the same period of 2024.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.17 (US$0.59) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB5.31 during the same period of 2024.
|
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.119 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
|
** In line with our strategic focus on return on investment in user acquisition and considering Tantan's diminished materiality to the Group's revenue, we will discontinue the monitoring of Tantan's MAUs. We believe that the number of Tantan's paying users represent a more meaningful metric that better aligns with our current strategy and overall performance.
"Q3 was a busy quarter. I am pleased to see that our team responded swiftly to external challenges and delivered good results in both user and financial metrics." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. " As one of the earliest mobile social platforms in China, Momo has maintained strong brand relevance and user stickiness over the years. Continuous product innovation and algorithm enhancements have driven steady improvement in key user metrics, laying a solid foundation for the sustained performance of our cash cow business. On the overseas front, revenue continued to grow robustly, driven by the rapid expansion of multiple social entertainment and dating brands in our portfolio. We expect the overseas business to become an increasingly important contributor to the Group's future revenue growth."
Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB2,650.1 million (US$372.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 0.9% from RMB2,674.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues from various audio, video and text- based scenarios, and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB2,611.4 million (US$366.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1.2% from RMB2,642.7 million during the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to external factors that influenced the operational focus of certain broadcasters and agencies as well as the weak consumer sentiment on Momo app, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying resulting from a decline in user base. The decrease was largely offset by the revenue growth from our overseas apps, driven by the rapid expansion from multiple social entertainment and dating brands across our rich portfolio.
Other services revenues were RMB38.8 million (US$5.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB32.0 million during the same period of 2024.
Net revenues from Chinese mainland decreased from RMB2,358.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 to RMB2,115.4 million (US$297.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from Momo app and Tantan app. Net revenues from overseas increased from RMB316.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 to RMB534.8 million (US$75.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the growth of audio- and video-based products in the MENA region, primarily by the new apps, along with incremental revenue from other emerging brands.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB2,309.4 million (US$324.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.0% from RMB2,286.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for overseas apps, partially offset by a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters on Momo apps; (b) an increase in commission fees paid to payment channels for overseas apps; and (c) an increase in amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,250.0 million (US$316.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2,242.2 million during the same period of 2024.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB344.5 million (US$48.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB410.7 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB404.0 million (US$56.7 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB454.7 million during the same period of 2024.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB65.1 million (US$9.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB95.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2025.
Net income
Net income was RMB349.6 million (US$49.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB449.4 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB405.2 million (US$56.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB493.3 million during the same period of 2024.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB348.9 million (US$49.0 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB449.4 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB404.5 million (US$56.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB493.3 million during the same period of 2024.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.06 (US$0.29) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.46 in the third quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.38 (US$0.33) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB2.70 in the third quarter of 2024.
Cash and cash flow
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB8,861.9 million (US$1,244.8 million), compared to RMB14,728.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB143.5 million (US$20.2 million), compared to RMB341.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.
First Nine Months of 2025 Financial Results
Net revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB7,791.3 million (US$1,094.4 million), a decrease of 1.7% from RMB7,926.5 million in the same period of 2024.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB566.7 million (US$79.6 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB852.3 million during the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB712.2 million (US$100.0 million) for the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB1,002.4 million during the same period of 2024.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.32 (US$0.47) during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB4.51 in the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.17 (US$0.59) during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB5.31 in the same period of 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB633.4 million (US$89.0 million) during the first nine months of 2025, compared to RMB1,216.4 million in the same period of 2024.
Recent Development
Share repurchase program
As of December 10, 2025, the Company has repurchased 54.7 million ADSs for US$341.6 million on the open market under the Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024 and March 12, 2025, at an average purchase price of US$6.23 per ADS. The remaining size of the program is US$144.5 million.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.52 billion to RMB2.62 billion, representing a decrease of 4.4% to 0.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on December 10, 2025).
Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10051507-10xa67.html.
Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 17, 2025. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Passcode: 10051507
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.
About Hello Group Inc.
We are a leading player in Asia's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Hello Group Inc.
Investor Relations
Phone: +852-3157-1669
Email: [email protected]
Christensen
In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]
In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2025 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
|
Hello Group Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three months
|
First nine months
|
Ended September 30
|
Ended September 30
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net revenues(i):
|
Value-added service
|
2,642,712
|
2,611,356
|
366,815
|
7,823,965
|
7,680,550
|
1,078,880
|
Other services
|
31,952
|
38,768
|
5,446
|
102,510
|
110,777
|
15,561
|
Total net revenues
|
2,674,664
|
2,650,124
|
372,261
|
7,926,475
|
7,791,327
|
1,094,441
|
Cost and expenses:
|
Cost of revenues
|
(1,623,723)
|
(1,658,331)
|
(232,944)
|
(4,722,520)
|
(4,835,117)
|
(679,185)
|
Research and development
|
(196,382)
|
(183,263)
|
(25,743)
|
(581,741)
|
(562,891)
|
(79,069)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(354,881)
|
(343,854)
|
(48,301)
|
(1,013,081)
|
(1,020,359)
|
(143,329)
|
General and administrative
|
(111,174)
|
(123,992)
|
(17,417)
|
(364,037)
|
(353,342)
|
(49,634)
|
Total cost and expenses
|
(2,286,160)
|
(2,309,440)
|
(324,405)
|
(6,681,379)
|
(6,771,709)
|
(951,217)
|
Other operating income, net
|
22,221
|
3,842
|
540
|
50,988
|
27,889
|
3,918
|
Income from operations
|
410,725
|
344,526
|
48,396
|
1,296,084
|
1,047,507
|
147,142
|
Interest income
|
134,875
|
90,309
|
12,686
|
386,919
|
316,160
|
44,411
|
Interest expense
|
(34,809)
|
(18,333)
|
(2,575)
|
(91,000)
|
(72,409)
|
(10,171)
|
Other gain or loss, net
|
-
|
1,820
|
256
|
(43,870)
|
1,780
|
250
|
Income before income tax and share of income (loss) on equity method
|
510,791
|
418,322
|
58,763
|
1,548,133
|
1,293,038
|
181,632
|
Income tax expenses
|
(95,298)
|
(65,130)
|
(9,149)
|
(755,525)
|
(773,926)
|
(108,713)
|
Income before share of income (loss) on equity method investments
|
415,493
|
353,192
|
49,614
|
792,608
|
519,112
|
72,919
|
Share of income (loss) on equity method investments
|
33,876
|
(3,579)
|
(503)
|
59,730
|
49,579
|
6,964
|
Net income
|
449,369
|
349,613
|
49,111
|
852,338
|
568,691
|
79,883
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
-
|
725
|
102
|
-
|
2,013
|
283
|
Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc.
|
449,369
|
348,888
|
49,009
|
852,338
|
566,678
|
79,600
|
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
Basic
|
1.29
|
1.05
|
0.15
|
2.36
|
1.69
|
0.24
|
Diluted
|
1.23
|
1.03
|
0.14
|
2.26
|
1.66
|
0.23
|
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share
|
Basic
|
347,943,851
|
332,480,464
|
332,480,464
|
361,613,017
|
334,932,043
|
334,932,043
|
Diluted
|
365,942,405
|
339,420,383
|
339,420,383
|
377,697,017
|
341,305,373
|
341,305,373
|
(i) The following table presents revenues by geographic area based on the addresses of our customers of our users:
|
Three months
|
First nine months
|
Ended September 30
|
Ended September 30
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Chinese mainland
|
2,358,283
|
2,115,350
|
297,141
|
7,112,639
|
6,399,512
|
898,934
|
Overseas
|
316,381
|
534,774
|
75,120
|
813,836
|
1,391,815
|
195,507
|
Total
|
2,674,664
|
2,650,124
|
372,261
|
7,926,475
|
7,791,327
|
1,094,441
|
Hello Group Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three months
|
First nine months
|
Ended September 30
|
Ended September 30
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net income
|
449,369
|
349,613
|
49,111
|
852,338
|
568,691
|
79,883
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(287,150)
|
(39,713)
|
(5,578)
|
(190,687)
|
(156,527)
|
(21,987)
|
Comprehensive income
|
162,219
|
309,900
|
43,533
|
661,651
|
412,164
|
57,896
|
Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest
|
(6,400)
|
(1,297)
|
(182)
|
(2,114)
|
(2,816)
|
(396)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
|
168,619
|
311,197
|
43,715
|
663,765
|
414,980
|
58,292
|
Hello Group Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,122,659
|
4,192,578
|
588,928
|
Short-term deposits
|
2,026,245
|
4,525,808
|
635,736
|
Restricted cash
|
4,566,477
|
123,900
|
17,404
|
Short-term investment
|
-
|
19,572
|
2,749
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB12,433
|
192,317
|
248,915
|
34,965
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,104,172
|
824,153
|
115,768
|
Total current assets
|
12,011,870
|
9,934,926
|
1,395,550
|
Long-term deposits
|
3,059,860
|
-
|
-
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
953,285
|
-
|
-
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
252,169
|
148,998
|
20,930
|
Property and equipment, net
|
897,036
|
1,014,094
|
142,449
|
Intangible assets, net
|
86,661
|
265,507
|
37,296
|
Rental deposits
|
13,280
|
3,839
|
539
|
Long-term investments
|
825,533
|
1,551,807
|
217,981
|
Other non-current assets
|
110,960
|
172,710
|
24,260
|
Deferred tax assets
|
36,066
|
33,805
|
4,749
|
Goodwill
|
136,250
|
615,300
|
86,431
|
Total assets
|
18,382,970
|
13,740,986
|
1,930,185
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
615,254
|
552,338
|
77,586
|
Deferred revenue
|
427,702
|
473,129
|
66,460
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
704,410
|
692,217
|
97,235
|
Lease liabilities due within one year
|
141,971
|
92,929
|
13,054
|
Income tax payable
|
157,057
|
19,548
|
2,746
|
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-current
|
28,027
|
76,093
|
10,689
|
Convertible Senior Notes-current
|
20,191
|
-
|
-
|
Long-term borrowings, current portion
|
1,938,385
|
2,610
|
367
|
Short-term borrowings
|
2,365,535
|
-
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
6,398,532
|
1,908,864
|
268,137
|
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions-non
|
65,694
|
-
|
-
|
Lease liabilities
|
115,105
|
60,859
|
8,549
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
241,915
|
513,495
|
72,130
|
Long-term borrowings
|
-
|
3,508
|
493
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
129,051
|
47,543
|
6,678
|
Total liabilities
|
6,950,297
|
2,534,269
|
355,987
|
Shareholder's equity (ii)
|
11,432,673
|
11,206,717
|
1,574,198
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
18,382,970
|
13,740,986
|
1,930,185
|
(ii): As of September 30, 2025, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 314,131,458.
|
Hello Group Inc.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three months
|
First nine months
|
Ended September 30
|
Ended September 30
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
449,369
|
349,613
|
49,111
|
852,338
|
568,691
|
79,883
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
13,144
|
9,857
|
1,385
|
40,979
|
33,477
|
4,702
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,279
|
10,076
|
1,415
|
3,837
|
23,922
|
3,360
|
Share-based compensation
|
43,951
|
50,650
|
7,115
|
150,079
|
129,311
|
18,165
|
Share of (income) loss on equity method investments
|
(33,876)
|
3,579
|
503
|
(59,730)
|
(49,579)
|
(6,964)
|
Gain or loss on fair value changes of short-term investments
|
-
|
(1,820)
|
(256)
|
-
|
(1,820)
|
(256)
|
Returns on investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,197
|
797
|
112
|
Loss on long-term investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43,870
|
40
|
6
|
Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
(142)
|
(91)
|
(13)
|
(62)
|
(339)
|
(48)
|
Provision of loss on receivable and other assets
|
1,754
|
168
|
24
|
3,675
|
5,885
|
827
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(3,876)
|
13,340
|
1,874
|
11,952
|
(23,651)
|
(3,322)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(97,212)
|
189,050
|
26,556
|
(91,846)
|
67,409
|
9,469
|
Rental deposits
|
493
|
3,256
|
457
|
(309)
|
11,162
|
1,568
|
Deferred tax assets
|
(117)
|
1,340
|
188
|
(4,195)
|
2,261
|
318
|
Other non-current assets
|
22,945
|
32,021
|
4,498
|
(183,398)
|
113,693
|
15,970
|
Accounts payable
|
16,036
|
(61,473)
|
(8,635)
|
(15,710)
|
(70,969)
|
(9,969)
|
Income tax payable
|
35,209
|
(400,264)
|
(56,225)
|
(1,288)
|
(137,941)
|
(19,376)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(838)
|
9,298
|
1,306
|
568
|
21,017
|
2,952
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(3,390)
|
(60,925)
|
(8,558)
|
61,357
|
(202,711)
|
(28,475)
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
(85,088)
|
20,333
|
2,856
|
294,333
|
214,229
|
30,093
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
(18,688)
|
(24,461)
|
(3,436)
|
108,705
|
(71,487)
|
(10,042)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
340,953
|
143,547
|
20,165
|
1,216,352
|
633,397
|
88,973
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(19,796)
|
(118,363)
|
(16,626)
|
(263,814)
|
(172,339)
|
(24,208)
|
Payment for long-term investments
|
(28,000)
|
(369,697)
|
(51,931)
|
(33,250)
|
(442,290)
|
(62,128)
|
Payment for business acquisition
|
-
|
(412,378)
|
(57,926)
|
-
|
(606,768)
|
(85,232)
|
Purchase of short-term deposits
|
(2,133,086)
|
(2,545,730)
|
(357,597)
|
(2,133,086)
|
(2,545,730)
|
(357,597)
|
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
|
-
|
353,022
|
49,589
|
1,081,016
|
1,460,267
|
205,122
|
Payment for short-term investments
|
-
|
(18,014)
|
(2,530)
|
-
|
(18,014)
|
(2,530)
|
Purchase of long-term deposits
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(718,860)
|
-
|
-
|
Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits
|
-
|
1,483,045
|
208,322
|
718,860
|
1,633,045
|
229,392
|
Cash received from sales of long-term investment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,000
|
-
|
-
|
Returns of investments
|
-
|
1,145
|
161
|
-
|
1,145
|
161
|
Loan to a third-party company
|
(96,680)
|
(10,458)
|
(1,469)
|
(96,680)
|
(44,214)
|
(6,211)
|
Other investing activities
|
212
|
161
|
23
|
895
|
655
|
92
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(2,277,350)
|
(1,637,267)
|
(229,984)
|
(1,442,919)
|
(734,243)
|
(103,139)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options
|
4
|
1
|
-
|
17
|
5
|
1
|
Repurchase of ordinary shares
|
(265,441)
|
(147,160)
|
(20,671)
|
(772,263)
|
(445,885)
|
(62,633)
|
Deferred payment for business acquisition
|
-
|
(17,132)
|
(2,407)
|
-
|
(17,132)
|
(2,407)
|
Dividends payment
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(716,302)
|
(346,182)
|
(48,628)
|
Payment in relation to redemption of convertible bonds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20,221)
|
(2,840)
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
1,033,900
|
-
|
-
|
2,365,535
|
-
|
-
|
Repayment of short-term borrowings
|
-
|
(675,000)
|
(94,817)
|
-
|
(2,365,535)
|
(332,285)
|
Repayment of long-term borrowings
|
(215,400)
|
(1,938,862)
|
(272,350)
|
(215,615)
|
(1,939,536)
|
(272,445)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
553,063
|
(2,778,153)
|
(390,245)
|
661,372
|
(5,134,486)
|
(721,237)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(178,773)
|
(11,306)
|
(1,591)
|
(130,234)
|
(90,611)
|
(12,728)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,562,107)
|
(4,283,179)
|
(601,655)
|
304,571
|
(5,325,943)
|
(748,131)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|
10,149,590
|
8,599,657
|
1,207,987
|
8,282,912
|
9,642,421
|
1,354,463
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
8,587,483
|
4,316,478
|
606,332
|
8,587,483
|
4,316,478
|
606,332
|
Hello Group Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
1.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures.
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Ended September 30, 2024
|
Ended September 30, 2025
|
Ended September 30, 2025
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Amortization of
|
Share-based
|
Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Amortization of
|
Share-based
|
Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Cost of revenues
|
(1,623,723)
|
2,143
|
(1,621,580)
|
(1,658,331)
|
3,480
|
2,320
|
-
|
(1,652,531)
|
(232,944)
|
489
|
326
|
-
|
(232,129)
|
Research and development
|
(196,382)
|
11,030
|
(185,352)
|
(183,263)
|
1,335
|
11,302
|
-
|
(170,626)
|
(25,743)
|
188
|
1,588
|
-
|
(23,967)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(354,881)
|
4,774
|
(350,107)
|
(343,854)
|
3,982
|
3,986
|
-
|
(335,886)
|
(48,301)
|
559
|
560
|
-
|
(47,182)
|
General and administrative
|
(111,174)
|
26,004
|
(85,170)
|
(123,992)
|
-
|
33,042
|
-
|
(90,950)
|
(17,417)
|
-
|
4,641
|
-
|
(12,776)
|
Cost and operating expenses
|
(2,286,160)
|
43,951
|
(2,242,209)
|
(2,309,440)
|
8,797
|
50,650
|
-
|
(2,249,993)
|
(324,405)
|
1,236
|
7,115
|
-
|
(316,054)
|
Income from operations
|
410,725
|
43,951
|
454,676
|
344,526
|
8,797
|
50,650
|
-
|
403,973
|
48,396
|
1,236
|
7,115
|
-
|
56,747
|
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
|
449,369
|
43,951
|
493,320
|
348,888
|
8,797
|
50,650
|
(3,842)
|
404,493
|
49,009
|
1,236
|
7,115
|
(540)
|
56,820
|
Hello Group Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
|
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
1.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income (loss) to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
|
First nine months
|
First nine months
|
First nine months
|
Ended September 30, 2024
|
Ended September 30, 2025
|
Ended September 30, 2025
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Amortization of
|
Share-based
|
Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Amortization of
|
Share-based
|
Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
Cost of revenues
|
(4,722,520)
|
5,821
|
(4,716,699)
|
(4,835,117)
|
6,505
|
5,654
|
-
|
(4,822,958)
|
(679,185)
|
914
|
794
|
-
|
(677,477)
|
Research and development
|
(581,741)
|
33,328
|
(548,413)
|
(562,891)
|
3,334
|
31,072
|
-
|
(528,485)
|
(79,069)
|
468
|
4,365
|
-
|
(74,236)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(1,013,081)
|
15,040
|
(998,041)
|
(1,020,359)
|
10,246
|
12,456
|
-
|
(997,657)
|
(143,329)
|
1,439
|
1,750
|
-
|
(140,140)
|
General and administrative
|
(364,037)
|
95,890
|
(268,147)
|
(353,342)
|
-
|
80,129
|
-
|
(273,213)
|
(49,634)
|
-
|
11,256
|
-
|
(38,378)
|
Cost and operating expenses
|
(6,681,379)
|
150,079
|
(6,531,300)
|
(6,771,709)
|
20,085
|
129,311
|
-
|
(6,622,313)
|
(951,217)
|
2,821
|
18,165
|
-
|
(930,231)
|
Income from operations
|
1,296,084
|
150,079
|
1,446,163
|
1,047,507
|
20,085
|
129,311
|
-
|
1,196,903
|
147,142
|
2,821
|
18,165
|
-
|
168,128
|
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.
|
852,338
|
150,079
|
1,002,417
|
566,678
|
20,085
|
129,311
|
(3,842)
|
712,232
|
79,600
|
2,821
|
18,165
|
(540)
|
100,046
|
(iii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.
SOURCE Hello Group Inc.
Share this article