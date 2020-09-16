Hello Houston! Ballard Designs Furniture Store Coming to a River Oaks Location Soon

"We've been serving Houston designers and homeowners for 35 years through our catalog, so we already have a large following here," Milanese explained.



The new Houston store will be Ballard's 16th retail location since launching its national retail expansion in 2007, and will occupy the former GAP Store's 10,000-square foot location. Weingarten Realty, owner and operator of River Oaks Shopping Center, has invested heavily in the property over the past two years, including construction of a 30-story residential tower.



"Shopping is one of the top 10 things to do in Houston," Milanese continued. "And at Ballard, we have such a robust assortment, we expect people to love our upholstery and larger furniture pieces, but also to stop in for smaller accessories as well."



Ballard Designs' new River Oaks location will be introduced to Houston shoppers on targeted soft opening days beginning in early 2021 with distancing protocols in place. "We want everyone to have a great experience – with safety in mind," Milanese said.



Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. We travel the world for inspiration, translating new trends in fashion, color and style into exclusive products shoppers won't find anywhere else. Ballard also offers hundreds of custom options, expert design advice and inspiration, empowering customers to unleash their inner decorator. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill®, Grandin Road® and Ryllace™.



