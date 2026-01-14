hello® introduces whipped toothpaste, delivering more magic to brushing

The Swirl-Shaped Paste Reimagines Brushing as a More Playful, Foamy Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hello, the oral and personal care brand known for thoughtfully-designed products, announced the launch of its latest innovation: whipped toothpaste.

With its unique swirl-shape, this velvety, cavity fighting and foaming toothpaste, freshens breath and strengthens enamel. hello whipped toothpaste is also vegan, and has no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors, no dyes, no SLS, no parabens, no titanium dioxide, and is not tested on animals.

hello whipped fluoride toothpaste is available in two delicious flavors, mellow mint dream and peppermint stick.

"At hello, we're obsessed with elevating the everyday," said Diana Haussling, CEO of hello products. "We saw an opportunity to take a routine to the next level and bring a little magic to the bathroom counter. Whipped toothpaste delivers a lush, foamy, dreamy sensory glow-up because we believe in treating every moment like an occasion. It's bold and fun, while still fighting cavities. We are SO ready for hello Whipped to bring even more 'everyday yay'!"

hello whipped fluoride toothpaste is available in two delicious flavors, mellow mint dream and peppermint stick, and can be purchased online and in-store at leading retailers including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. MSRP is $5.99 for a 4.0oz tube.

For more information, visit www.hello-products.com and follow hello on social media @helloproducts.

About hello®

Say hello to friendly personal care that rocks thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and designs that'll make you smile. hello products are made in North America with globally sourced ingredients, and are vegan, cruelty-free and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, microbeads, and triclosan. Learn more + smile more at hello-products.com.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

