Hello Kitty Joins the Goodnotes Marketplace in a New Sanrio characters Digital Stationery Collection

This January, Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll-themed digital stationery arrive in the Goodnotes Marketplace, just in time to celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary. This launch marks Goodnotes' second global branded collection, following the successful BTS Kpop collection last year, and promises to delight fans of digital planning and Sanrio's iconic characters.

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally beloved note-taking app Goodnotes is delighted to announce the launch of a Sanrio-themed digital stationery collection on its in-app marketplace, Goodnotes Marketplace.

Following the successful launch of Kpop sensation BTS-themed digital stationery in May 2024, this exciting Sanrio characters release marks Goodnotes' second global branded digital stationery collection in partnership with Webudding, a leading digital stationery company. The collaboration combines the charm of Sanrio's iconic characters with Goodnotes' innovative digital stationery experience, offering fans an exciting way to personalize their planning and journaling.

"At Goodnotes, we know that digital planning is about more than just staying organized—it's a way to connect with our own passions, creativity and self expression. That's why we're thrilled to bring the beloved world of Sanrio characters to Goodnotes for all our users," said Minh Tran, Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to continue releasing branded collaborations to bring users new ways to personalize their Goodnotes experience with the world's most popular brands."

The first drop of the Sanrio characters collection features six items, including a digital planner and digital sticker pack each for Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Cinnamoroll, totalling 6 products. Notably, this launch aligns with My Melody's 50th anniversary, a milestone that fans will celebrate throughout the year. More stationery featuring other Sanrio characters, such as Kuromi, Pompompurin, Pochacco, and Hangyodon, will also be released on the Goodnotes Marketplace throughout 2025.

With over 25 million users worldwide, Goodnotes has become the go-to app for students, professionals, and anyone who loves digital planning and journaling. Since April 2023, Goodnotes Marketplace has integrated digital stationery products onto its platform, enabling users to access high-quality templates, planners, and stickers without leaving the app.

Goodnotes plans to expand its range of co-branded products to cater to diverse user interests, solidifying its position as the leading digital note-taking and planning app.

About Goodnotes

Goodnotes is the leading AI digital paper used by millions of people worldwide. Launched in 2011, Goodnotes started as an improvement to physical paper notes—introducing the ability to take handwritten digital notes, search handwritten text, and organize everything into a digital library. Today, Goodnotes continues to pioneer technological innovations in productivity, featuring advances such as the world's first generative AI for handwriting and in-app AI assistant Ask Goodnotes.

About Webudding

Founded in November 2018, Webudding quickly gained popularity by creating innovative paper notebooks tailored for various majors. However, recognizing the shift towards digital notes and the rise of tablet usage among students, Webudding launched a marketplace for digital note templates. With the accelerated transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Webudding became the leading digital stationery service in Asia, boasting over 16,000 content pieces.

About Sanrio

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody, Kuromi. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles."

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Goodnotes Limited